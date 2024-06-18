MPD Reports: Man arrested on warrant while checking on daughter’s traffic stop; homeless woman dropped off at hospital

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 6 – 13, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Shots Fired – Cook Place – area checked after three gunshots were heard near the apartment complex. No victims or evidence were located. Once the crowd dispersed all units returned to service.

Dispute – Tanglewood Dr. – In reference to complainant reporting that her daughter’s ex-girlfriend was at her daughter’s residence against a court order. She was not on location. Remedies were advised to complainant. All OK on location.

Noise Complaint – Landers St- Reference to loud noise in the area. Area checked, no noise violation heard.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Towler St. @ Camptowne Gardens- Traffic stop conducted on a vehicle for displaying the incorrect tag. Driver was placed under arrest for Driving on a suspended license. She was released on a copy of the citation at MPD. Her father arrived on scene and was taken into custody for his outstanding warrants out of MPD.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Towler St. @ Camptowne Gardens – Above subject arrived on a bicycle and was arrested for an outstanding Probation Violation Warrant from MPD.

Welfare Check – McDaniel St/Spruce Ln- Reference to a young juvenile laying in the road. Contact was made with the juvenile and he was provided a ride to his residence.

Juvenile complaint – S Broad St; In reference to the complainant advising a 15-year-old male slapped her 12-year-old son. No physical signs of altercation were present. Both parties agreed to keep their children away from each other. Remedies advised.

Fraud – 6th St: In reference to the complainant advising she loaned her debit card to her neighbor, and several charges were charged to her account that she claims she did not authorize. Contact was made with subject who did not deny the charges made but claimed that complainant authorized her to do so. Turned over to CID.

Drug Arrest – Dr. Kush Smoke Shop – responded to a suspicious person who had been loitering since 1200 hours. Subject was found to be in possession of Methamphetamine and taken to Walton County Jail. Warrants are pending.

Extra Patrol – Hampton Dr – In reference to a black SUV in the area that was parked in front of several homes. Negative contact with vehicle.

Warrant Service – Custom Way – Female subject located on the front porch with active Probation Violation out of Barrow County. She was transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Damage to property – Sorrells St. in reference to a Fedex truck driving through the property of Daniel Miller and parking for over an hour at odd hours of the night, report taken.

Welfare check – Overlook Trl: In reference to an anonymous female calling to check the welfare of a 19-year-old male with autism. Contact was made with subject who appeared in good health. All appeared ok.

Traffic Arrest – West Spring St. – Vehicle was stopped for failure to run headlights 30 min after sunset. The driver was arrested for driving while license suspended. He was transported to the Monroe PD printed and released on citations.

Other law – W Spring St; Piedmont Walton: In reference to a homeless female who was dropped off at the hospital with all of her belongings. Female was advised of remedies and was asked to leave the property with all of her property.

Suicidal Person – E Fambrough St; – Seventeen year old female stated she had thoughts of harming herself. With permission of her mother she was transported to Piedmont Walton and turned over to the emergency room.

Agency Assist – Hwy 138 and Hwy78E. In reference to a hit and run, reckless driver driving over 100 MPH. Contact was made and the driver was arrested for multiple charges.

Burglary attempt – W Creek Ct. Two subjects were observed on video by camera with crocks on their hands attempting to gain entry into the residence. The subjects were unidentified and were gone from the area on arrival. The area was checked along with other areas to attempt to make contact with the subjects fitting the description on the video.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Hwy 138/Rowe Rd- Vehicle stopped for no tag. Driver was arrested for driving without a license and no insurance. He was then fingerprinted and transported to WCSO.

Theft – E Spring St. In reference to a male subject who stole a six pack of beer on 06/09/2024. A warrant was taken out for the subject for theft by shoplifting. The manager of the store requested that he be Criminally trespassed from the store when an Officer has contact with him.

Dispute – Heritage Ridge Drive – In reference to a dispute between family, (father) wanted (son) to leave the property. Father is on pills and is upset that his daughter is stealing his pills. Parties were separated due to not having PC to pursue charges.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

