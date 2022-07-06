MPD Reports: Man attempts to take gas from pump while in use; subjects charged for interfering while officer tries to mediate dispute

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 23 – 30, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – Tanglewood Dr.- In reference to an altercation that happened on 6/23/22. The caller advised the person she had an altercation with was at her daughter’s residence a few houses down. The caller was advised that was not a crime.

Dispute – E Washington St – Reference to a dispute between a male and a female subject. The male was asked to leave the premises. He left without incident.

Alarm – Trading Place – Roof motion. No damage is visible on the outside of the roof. A ceiling tile was out of place on the inside of the building, possibly from water damage. Attempts to contact the key holder were unsuccessful.

Found Property – South Madison Ave in reference to a firearm that was left on a table, firearm was ran on GCIC and came back stolen.

EMS Assist – East Spring St in reference to a female that was laying unconscious. The female was just sleeping. She was transported to the Haven Inn.

Suspicious Person – West Spring St in reference to a male and female on location after hours, Loitering Citation issued to both of them.

Dispute – Landers St. Parties on location disputing over living arrangements. Mediated Dispute – Green St verbal dispute parties separated.

Theft – Chevron, Atha @ S. Broad in reference to a male attempting to take gas from a pump that was in use by caller. Report taken.

Harassment – Crest View Dr in reference to a woman requesting information for a Temporary Protection Order process. Remedies advised.

Warrant Service – E 5th Street in reference to a caller advising that a male on location had active warrant. The subject was arrested and transported to Walton county Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Transport – Haven Inn -A female called in reference to requesting an escort to a residence to collect her belongings from a dispute on the previous date. She was given a courtesy ride to the residence and the situation was mediated. The male subject, who has warrants from Morgan County, was not on location. The woman advised that the male subject is known to have a firearm on him.

Other Law – West Spring Street (Walmart). In reference to a female subject asking for assistance due to being homeless. Contact was made with FISH.

Theft – Union Street. In reference to two hubcaps missing off of the vehicle. The complainant stated she is a safe driver, and they did not pop off.

Dispute – Highway 11 & East Marable area. In reference to a male and female in a dispute where the female was struck. The complainant advised the subjects were in a blue passenger car headed toward downtown area. Negative contact with the vehicle or anyone in distress.

10-96 – Piedmont Walton in reference to a male patient with an altered mental status walking around outside of the hospital. No 10-13 assigned. Male was returned to his room by security. All ok.

Dispute -Highland Avenue. In reference to the complainant stating a former resident of a specific aparrment came to their residence accusing them of taking her mail. She was evicted over a month ago. She had left the scene prior to officer arrival. The complainant was advised of the available remedies and TPO process.

Traffic violation/CT – Tall Oaks property in reference to a blue Challenger laying drug. A named subject was located with the vehicle on Tall Oaks. He was trespassed from Tall Oaks Property per request.

Theft Report – South Broad St in reference to a bike and a phone charger that were taken, report taken.

Disorderly Conduct – Camptown Gardens, While on a extra patrol Officer stumbled across a verbal altercation. Officer attempted to mediate the situation and was obstructed by numerous subjects. Those numerous subjects were arrested for disorderly conduct

Overdose – Meadow Walk Dr- In reference to a named subject taking approximately 32 coughing and blood pressure pills. Turned over to EMS.