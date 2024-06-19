MPD Reports: Man believes he was sexually assaulted during the night; Woman with mask shoplifts $1000 worth from beauty store

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 6 – 13, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Sexual Assault – Roosevelt Street – Complainant believes he had been sexually assaulted during the night. The complainant suffers from mental illness. He was transported to Piedmont Walton in reference to the sexual assault. CID was notified. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 and Ayecock Ave – Male subject arrested for Possession of Sched II, Poss. of DRO, and Tampering with evidence. Turned over to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Suspicious Person – Pavilion Pkwy; Ross – In reference to a suspicious person, the suspect was located and charged with providing a false name and date of birth to a Law Enforcement. Subject was arrested and criminally trespassed from The Monroe Pavilion.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78/Marable Street Bridge – Subject was taken into custody for outstanding warrants from Gwinnett County.

Civil Dispute/Warrant – Knight St – In reference to a civil dispute between neighbors. While investigating the incident, one of the disputing parties was discovered to have a warrant out of Walton Co. The warrant was confirmed and he was placed under arrest. He was transported to the Walton Co. Jail and turned over to the jail staff. Report taken.

Trespassing – Booth Dr – In reference to a male subject reporting subjects walking on his property without permission. He was advised to contact Monroe PD if subjects returned, and they could be criminally trespassed if needed. All okay.

Dispute – W Creek Circle – In reference to the complainant advising that her son was making threats towards her. Contact made with both parties. Due to conflicting stories and no evidence of a crime, no arrest was made. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – W Spring St; Tokyo – In reference to a black Honda on location with no tag. Contact was attempted with the registered owner with no success. Owner of Tokyo was advised he could have the vehicle towed at his discretion. All okay.

Stalking – S Broad St, Complainant called about a male that bothers her while she is loitering at the historic courthouse. Complainant was provided with a case number to reference the male.

Suspicious Vehicle – N Broad St. Vehicle made an abrupt turn upon sight of law enforcement and failed to maintain lane. Contact made in the rear parking lot of Quality Inn. All ok

Dispute – Towler St; – In reference to missing property. Property was later found not to be missing. All ok.

Burglary – Pine Park St; – Complainant reported hearing what she believed to be a person in her attic after she had arrived home. Officers arrived on scene and cleared the residence. No one was located inside and all appeared okay.

Dispute – Roosevelt – In reference to a dispute between two parties over one of them breaking a window to gain entry into the residence he lives in. Situation mediated, parties separated for the night.

Suspicious Person – McDaniel St. Three subjects walking in the area late at night. Contact made all found to be ok.

Shoplifting – Pavilion Pkwy; Ulta Beauty – In reference to shoplifting, an unidentified white female with a mask loaded approximately $1,000.00 worth of merchandise in a black pocket book and left the store. Unable to locate the suspect, report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – MLK Jr. Dr. at E. Spring St. – In reference to a white Honda Accord that was all over the roadway. Contact was made with the vehicle. The driver was distracted with no signs of impairment. Verbal warning.

Suspicious Vehicle – Pine Park Street, Vehicle was parked on the wrong side of the road. Contact made and consent search given. Marijuana located in the vehicle. Rear seat passenger had an active warrant for his arrest. Probation violation. Warrant was confirmed. He was transported to WCSO without incident.

Harassing Communications – Tall Oaks Ln, Daughter who resides in Texas has been sending snark messages to her mother who has an ongoing medical issue. Complainant was advised of remedies.Report taken.

Dispute/Civil Issue – New Lacy – In reference to a civil issue over car keys and living arrangements for the complainant and her child. Situation mediated.

Damage to Property – Elm Pl – In reference to complainant reporting that the city cut down a tree near his residence in order to fix power lines. He was upset due to the trees being left on his property. He was provided with a case card. Report taken

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

