MPD Reports: Man calls police on his girlfriend for not moving her car

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 9 – 16, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into six parts. This is the fifth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Open Line – Douglas St; In reference to an open line with static. Negative contact with anyone on location.

Fire Asst – S. Madison Ave; Vehicle fire. Vehicle was fully involved. Turned over to MFD.

Fire Assist – E. Church St; In reference to the homeowner burning plastic. Once law enforcement was on location situation was resolved.

Other Law – Piedmont Walton – In reference to a Hispanic male that was brought in earlier in the day doing to being under the influence of narcotics. The subject called for Police then decided he did not need assistance. He was discharged while Officer was on the scene.

Suspicious Person – N Broad Street in reference to a white female asking customers for money. The female was gone when officers arrive.

Suspicious Person – N Broad St at Valero. In reference to subject loitering at local gas stations. Subject was taken to Piedmont Walton for a mental evaluation. Report taken.

Warrant Service – Georgia Probation: Male subject arrested for probation violation and transported to WC Jail without incident.

Dispute – Pine Park St; In reference to a mother and son disputing over house rules. Remedies were advised.

Damage To Property – New Lacy St; In reference to the complainant stating her vehicle was damaged at WOW Express Car wash. The complainant was advised of the civil process.

Suspicious Person – West Spring Street in reference a man stumbling around the parking lot and sleeping in the bushes. He was issued a citation for Loitering.

Suspicious Person – South Broad St – Chevron: Subject was arrested for outstanding warrants after being visually identified by officer. He was transported to the Jail without incident.

Dispute – Tall Oaks E; In reference to the complainant’s girlfriend not moving her vehicle. The girlfriend was gone when officers arrived.