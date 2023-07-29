MPD Reports: Man calls police to report his sister-in-law won’t move off the couch to let him sleep

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 13 – 20, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Subject’s – Felker Park – One subject ran on foot from the area and one subject stayed and was identified. She was advised to leave because the park closes at dark.

Suspicious person – Cook Pl; In reference to a female subject advising she observed two tall black males near her residence and then heard glass break. The area was checked and no damage was observed.

Civil Issue – West Fambrough – In reference to a call. Complainant advised the sister-in-law would not move off of the couch so he could sleep. Remedies advised.

Accident – Highway 78 @ Unisia Dr- 2 vehicle accident. No injuries. At fault driver At fault driver arrested for suspended license and following too close. Transported to MPD and released on a copy of the citation. GEARS report completed.

Damage to property – W Spring St – In reference to a damaged pickup truck. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – 78 W at N broad – Vehicle stopped for multiple traffic infractions. Driver arrested for multiple warrants out of Gwinnett County. Transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Warrant Attempt – W Marable St., – Subject was arrested for failure to appear warrant out of MPD.

Dispute – Perry St & Launius Ave – Dispute between two subject. One was gone when police arrived and the other denied charges. Report taken, remedies advised. The one who was gone has an active probation warrant.

Unsecure Premise – Silo Self Storage: Mayfield drive – Citizen advised officer of an unsecure gate at the storage facility and requested extra patrol. Area check conducted, all appeared okay.

Loitering -Hammock Park – I politely advised a group of people at Hammock Park that the park closes at dark.

Burglary Alarm – Trading Place – Cleared the outside of the business all doors secure.

Foot Patrol – Hubbard, Baker, Walton Village, and Hammond Park. All appeared ok on location.

Foot Patrol – First Christian Church of Monroe – All okay.

Foot Patrol – Walton Mill Apts, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Street, foot trail along 5th, 6th. Walker Drive, Mathis, Douglas, Fambrough Way, W Fambrough, S Broad. All appeared ok

Suspicious Person/Obstruction – Pine Park Street. The Male subject was seen walking with a book bag and wearing a black shirt. Male dipped off behind the apartments on Pine Park St when LEO spotted him. LEO made contact with the male in the parking lot of 501, male refused commands to stop and grabbed his waist band and aggressively approached LEO. Male was assisted to the ground. Male was identified and placed under arrest for obstruction and loitering.