MPD Reports: Man charged and vehicle towed after passing officer at 120 mph on Hwy 78

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 2 – 8, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Other Law – Blaine St./ MPD- Complainant wished to report her Facebook account was hacked into, she was advised of remedies.

Suspicious Person – West Spring St; Walmart -In reference to two females asking for money. Loitering laws were explained and the females left the area

Fight – Pine Park St – Female subject called in reference to a violent dispute between her and another female. The other female subject was placed under arrest for Family Violence Battery.

Child Custody Dispute – E 5th St. – In reference to female and male subject disputing over child custody. Remedies advised. All OK on location.

Dispute – S Broad St: Reference to female subject on location refusing to leave. Contact was made with the complainant who advised all was okay on location and that the female subject was now gone.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Glen Iris / East Spring – Vehicle stop for equipment violation. Passenger was arrested for Probation Violation Warrant and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Domestic Dispute/Arrest – Plaza Drive – In reference to a verbal/physical dispute between a female and male subject. The female subject was arrested for FVA Battery and Cruelty to Children in the 3rd x3). A third party was also involved but was gone when officers arrived. Warrants taken out on her for Battery and Cruelty to Children in the 3rd (x3).

Dispute – S. Broad St. – two male subjects were having a dispute. Both parties were intoxicated, parties advised to separate for the night.

Reckless Driving/Arrest – Hwy 78E/W Spring St- Driver was arrested for recklessly driving approximately 120 MPH on Hwy 78 past patrol car. vehicle was impounded by Taylors and the subject was transported to MPD and released on citations.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78/ Hanger Clinic – In reference to a female stopped for speeding. She had two warrants with valid holds. Additional charges of DUI, Open container, driving while license revoked. During the search of vehicle a stolen firearm was located under the passenger seat

Dispute – S Madison Ave- Caller advised male subject would not give the complainant her keys and that she had visible scratches on her neck. Officers were unable to make contact at the residence and it did not appear anyone was home. Dispatch was able to contact the female party who advised she had left and did not wish to meet with officers.

Dispute/Arrest – South Madison – In reference to call a female subject forcing entry into the residence and damaging property. She was arrested for Criminal Trespass, Criminal Trespass FVA and Felony Obstruction x2.

Entering Auto – East Spring St Cleaners- Complainant flagged down the officer in reference to an enter auto that occurred recently. Report taken, awaiting security footage from the manager.

Harassment – S. Broad St. – In reference to a female subject harrassing another over snapchat. Remedies advised.

Damage to Property – W. Spring St. – Piedmont Walton security called in reference to a silver van striking a parked car in the parking lot, both vehicles were gone when officers arrived with neither party having called. 3rd party witnessed the incident but provided incorrect tag numbers for both vehicle.

Homicide – N. Madison Ave. – In reference to a male subject with a gunshot wound, he was transported to the ER where he was pronounced deceased. Five suspects were located and detained. Turned over to CID.

Shoplifting – W Spring St; Walmart: In reference to the complainant advising of a shoplifting that occurred. Female subject was detained in the LP office where she was arrested and released on copy of citation for shoplifting.

