MPD Reports: Man charged for exposing himself; driver arrested after driving past officers with marijuana odor emanating from vehicle

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 19 – 26, 2022. Due to the length, this report was split into four parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

911 Hangup – North Broad (Sussie’s Wing) In reference to a dispute in the parking lot. Contact was made with juveniles involved at Apartments in GW Carver.

Suicide Threats – Tanglewood Drive. In reference to subject requesting to go to the hospital due to having suicidal thoughts.

Domestic Dispute – E Church St- In reference to complainant calling because of a dispute with his girlfriend. Parties separated.

Warrant – Alcovy Street. In reference to a probation violation warrant for a named subject. He was taken into custody without incident.

Juvenile Complaint – GW Carver. In reference to a previous call. Subject complained of the other parties harassing her family. Report taken, and report will be forwarded to Juvenile Courts.

Entering Auto – King Street. In reference to a 2020 Ford Escort entered. Report taken.

Dispute – South Madison Ave. Couple got into a verbal argument. The husband was intoxicated, parties separated for the night.

Traffic Offense – Hwy 78 @ Hanger Clinic. A male subject was stopped for expired tag. He had an active warrant out of Savannah Police Department for reckless. Savannah PD did not want to place a hold.

Suspicious Vehicle – Harris St. Vehicle behind Harris Legion. 2021 Nissan Sentra that was being looked for by US Marshalls. Contact made with enterprise rentals. They stated they would come pick it up.

Dispute – Wheel House Ln in reference to a group of unknown people yelling at each other. Area checked, possible related to a previous call.

Harassment – Wheel House Ln in reference to female subject being threaten by a male subject, report taken.

Damage to Property – Gatewood Way in reference to a mailbox that was damage. report taken.

Dispute – South Madison Ave. Dispute between two male subjects over ownership of vehicle. Civil remedies advised.

Suspicious Person – Hwy 13 & Michael Etchison. MPD has received (3) calls this date in reference to a male subject asking citizens for money/methamphetamine. He was advised of loitering and sent on his way.

Missing Juveniles – Perry St in reference to two juveniles (age 6 & 7) missing since 1900 hours. Both juveniles located and returned to parents. All ok.

Suspicious Person – W. Spring St in reference to a male subject harassing customers and exposing himself. He was arrested for Disorderly Conduct.

Entering Auto – Towler St; Complainant advised her vehicle was locked and broken into. No visible damage to vehicle. Report taken.

Entering Auto – Towler St: Complainant advised her passenger door was unlocked. Damage to driver door and glove compartment. Report taken.

Enter Auto – Towler St; In reference to two vehicles being entered overnight. The complainant did not want to file a report.

Traffic Stop – PannelL Road @ Vine St: Subject was arrested for possession of Schedule I and Schedule II following a traffic stop due to odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle as it passed officers.

Theft report/stolen gun – Tall Oaks E; Complainant advised he left his firearm on the outside window seal of home and was taken by a juvenile neighbor. Report/Juvenile complaint taken, and firearm entered on GCIC.

Suspicious Person – Felker Park; Complainant advised a male subject was harassing her. Contact was made with the subject who denied all claims. Report taken.

Other Law – W. Spring St; In reference to the complainant stating her vehicle was repossessed and she wanted to get her paperwork out of it. The complainant was advised to call the place and request to get her paperwork out of the car.

Civil Issue – W. Spring Street; Haven Inn. Subject wanted to speak about her car being repossessed again about 90 minutes after first call. She was again advised of the civil process.

Traffic Stop/Foot Pursuit – Highway 78 @ Locklin Road: Subject was arrested after a brief foot pursuit for obstruction and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon following an obstructed tag violation. Subject transported to the jail without incident.

Damage to Property – Pavilion PKWY; In reference to the complainant needing a report due to a shopping cart hitting their vehicle.

Juvenile Complaint – S Broad St – In reference to juveniles hanging out at the park. All OK.

Suspicious Person – Launius Ave. – In reference to females crossing the roadway out of the crosswalk. The Female was advised to stay out of the roadway

Vehicle Crash – Hwy 138- Two vehicle crash, no injuries. Male subject was attempting to show off to a crowd of people at Great Oaks Plaza. While exiting onto Highway 138, Carr decided to attempt a burnout. The burnout did not go as planned and his vehicle drove into oncoming traffic and T-Boned another vehicle. He was taken into custody for reckless driving, laying drag, and failure to maintain lane.

Discharging Firearms – Pine Cir. – Nothing was seen or heard.