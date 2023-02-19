MPD Reports: Man charged with criminal trespass and public indecency; two women criminally trespassed from FISH for political dispute

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 2 – 9, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Harassment – Ford St- Female subject reported receiving harassing messages from another female subject. She requested extra patrol around her residence while she is out of town. Report taken.

Fraud – South Broad St @ John’s Supermarket; Met with store supervisor. Informed me of a fraudulent check passed at the store. He gave me a copy of the fraudulent check. Copy was submitted into evidence for CID to follow up with.

Suspicious Person – E Church St- Named male subject being reported on location while having active Criminal Trespass Warning. Female reported that he displayed his private area to her. He was gone when officers arrived. Warrants taken for criminal trespass and Public Indecency.

Damage to Property – Hwy 138 – In reference to a black Honda accord. A Vehicle passed by, flung a rock and caused damage to the complainant’s windshield. Report made.

Theft Report – Blaine Street; Monroe PD- In reference to reporting that her husband took her firearm and sold it and also placed a recording device in her car. Civil remedies advised.

Hit and Run – Hwy 138 @ West Spring St; In reference to a vehicle striking another vehicle and then leaving the scene. Report taken.

Mental Subject – Sycamore CT; In reference to a female subject who lives at the residence. making nonsensical statements, eventually went back inside. No further action taken.

Lost Property – Mayfield Dr; Reference Dodge dealership requesting report on missing tags WNS189 and WUQ788 for department of revenue, no evidence of theft. Plates expired in 2017. Incident documented.

Dispute – East Church St @ FISH- Subjects on location disputing about political matters. Two female subjects were criminally trespassed from the location.

Dispute – E Spring St @ 360 Hair Lounge- Male subject disputing with staff on location. He got a ride and was sent on his way.

Domestic Dispute – South Madison Ave – Reference verbal dispute between father and son that turned physical. Visible injuries were observed on son. Father was arrested for family violence battery.

Theft – Pine Park St In reference to complainant reporting her son’s bike stolen.

Suspicious Person – East Church St @ Chevron; In reference to a named subject on location that has been served with a criminal trespass warning. Subject taken into custody.

Dispute – Baron Drive; In reference to complainant wanting a report child custody issues. Incident documented.

Dispute – South Broad St In reference to a verbal dispute between complainant and her 51 year old son who was heavily intoxicated. Subject refused to go to the hospital. Parties were advised to separate for the time being but both refused. Incident documented.

Civil Issue – In reference to parties arguing over a camper parked at Lacy St. Both parties advised of civil issue and Temporary Protection Order process. Report taken.

Child Molestation – Lacy St: Complainant, Complainant stated her 7-year-old daughter had been inappropriately touched. Report made. CID notified.

Shoplifting – E Spring St; Dollar General: In reference to a white male walking into store with OD Green book bag putting items in his bag and leaving the store without paying. Negative contact was made with the male subject. Report taken.

Dispute – Chestnut Lane in reference to a dispute between a female and male subject. The male agreed to leave residence for the evening. All ok.