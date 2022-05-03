MPD Reports: Man charged with DUI after passing out in median of Spring St.; domestic dispute results in charges of aggravated assault by strangulation

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 21 – 28, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Damage to Property – S. Broad St; John’s Supermarket. Two car MVA with no injuries. parties wished to exchange information amongst themselves. Report taken.

Animal Complaint – Stokes Street in reference to a dog on a short leash with no food, water, or shelter. The owner gave the dog some water.

Firearms – Wheel House Lane & Store House Ct. Report of juveniles in the area showing pistols while under the pavilion. Contact made with vehicle leaving and several juveniles with firearms. One stolen firearm located. Three subjects taken into custody.

Animal Complaint – W. 5th St; In reference to the complainant stating the neighbor’s dog attacked her dog. Turned over to Animal Control.

Domestic Dispute – E. Fambrough – Male and female couple were involved in a violent domestic dispute. The male was arrested for aggravated assault by strangulation, cruelty to children 1st degree, and cruelty to children 2nd degree.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 @ Hwy 138 – Vehicle stopped due to the driver not wearing a seatbelt. The driver was discovered to have an active warrant out of the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office for Traffic Charges. The driver was subsequently arrested.

Traffic Stop – Sorrells St. @ Booth Dr.- Driver was stopped due to him having a revoked driver’s license. Field sobriety was conducted, and it was determined that he was under the influence. Perez was arrest for felony habitual violator, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while license revoked.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St at Bankers Blvd: In reference to a male subject being passed out lying in the median of W Spring Street, intoxicated/under the influence of marijuana. He was arrested for driving under the influence.

Warrant Served – Newton County Jail. Reference a named subject. The subject was picked up and transported to WCSO.

Identity Theft/Follow up – Blaine St -In reference to a named subject stating someone used her name to get car insurance

Damage to Property – South Madison Ave – In reference to an unknown person backing into the complainant’s vehicle during the night. Report taken.

Stolen Vehicle – Store House Court. Upon arrival it was discovered the vehicle was repossessed by Titile Max due to failed payment.

Suspicious Vehicle – E Washington St. In reference to a vehicle that had been sitting in front of apartment for 3 weeks. Made contact with owner of vehicle.

Traffic Offense – HWY 78EB at Southview Dr. Vehicle was stopped for improper signal and obscured view. After investigation the driver was arrested for improper signal, obscured view, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, Poss of drug related objects and drugs to be kept in original container. Subject was transported to the WCSO jail without incident. Warrants taken

Dispute – W Spring St, Pep Boys; In reference to a female subject disputing with staff over work done to her car. Manager advised no work was done and service was refused for Sierra. Both parties advised of civil process. All okay.