MPD Reports: Man charged with DUI, tased, after fleeing from police; Fentanyl found on man admitted to hospital after overdose; Shots fired

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious person – E Spring St & N Broad St: In reference to the complainant advising of a black male wearing all black approaching them asking if they needed “Gas” and could smell marijuana. The area was checked and negative contact was made.

Suspicious Vehicle – Michael Cir- In reference to a vehicle parked blocking a stop sign with its headlights on for 45 minutes. The vehicle was legally parked in front of its residence, and the driver agreed to turn off their headlights.

Suspicious Vehicle – W Spring St; Ace Hardware- In reference to the complainant advising of a white Chevy Silverado on location and was taking pallets. Contact was made with the owner of the vehicle who advised he obtained permission from the district manager. The subject’s information was gathered and documented in a report.

Loud music – E Church St at Ash St. In reference to an ongoing issue of loud music.

Traffic Stop/ DUI/UOF -S Hubbard St at E Washington St. In reference to a named male being arrested for DUI less safe, Failure to Yield, Violation of DUI permit, Fleeing and attempting to elude Misd. and disorderly conduct. The subject was tased and arrested, transported to Piedmont-Walton were he refused treatment and due to his injuries Walton County Jail wouldn’t accept. The subject was fingerprinted and released on citations, vehicle towed, Use Of Force report completed, report taken.

Narcotics – Piedmont Walton – In reference to staff finding narcotics on a subject that came in on an overdose. The substance possibly fentanyl was turned over to MPD and placed into evidence for destruction.

Loud Music – Ash St- Reference to several callers reporting of loud music. Made contact with several people having a party on location. They were instructed to turn the music down.

Loitering – E Church St; FISH. In reference to the owner observing a white male on location near the loading dock. The male was located and arrested for loitering. He was transported to WCSO jail without further incident.

Suspicious Person – N. Broad St; Monroe Church of Christ – In reference to the caller stating they saw a man on the side of the road, stumbling in and out of the road way. He was gone when officers arrived, negative contact, area checked.

Motorist Assist – East Church/Harris – In reference to a truck broken down with a flat tire. I blocked traffic as the tire was changed all okay.

Firearms call – Eagles Trl. In reference to two callers reporting shots fired in the area. 25 7.62×39 shell casings were located and placed into evidence. CID notified, report taken.

Disorderly Conduct -Eagle Trail – while on a call of shots fired and trying to preserve the crime scene a male crossed into the crime scene with a vehicle and then came out into it on foot. He started yelling and using profane language. He was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Traffic Stop/Arrest) Church Street/Wayne – In reference to a traffic stop conducted on a blue Ford Ranger for defective equipment. The driver was arrested for Violation of Limited Permit and released on copy. Vehicle was turned over to Taylors.

911 Hang-Up/Domestic Dispute – GW Carver Dr- Male subject reporting a violent domestic dispute between him and another subject. The other subject was arrested for Battery-Family Violence and Criminal Trespass- FV. The subject taken to WCSO jail without incident.

Follow Up – North Broad St.- The male subject from the call above called in reference to his juvenile stepdaughter attempting to dispute with him in reference to the call above, remedies advised.

Illegal Parking – Aycock Avenue; In reference to multiple Semi trucks illegally parked in the roadway. Vehicles were moved out of the area.

