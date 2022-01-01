MPD Reports: Man charged with public drunkenness after urinating in the street

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 23 – 30, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.
- Found Dog – Lacy Street at Pine Park in reference to a small black and white dog found in the road. Turned over to Animal Control.
- Suspicious Person – Baron Dr. In reference to a man peeing in the street in front of a residence. He was located and taken into custody for 62-1 DOC and 16-11-41 Public Drunkenness. He was transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office jail without incident. Report taken
- Juvenile Complaint – Southside. Complainant requested that an officer speak with her daughter about being disrespectful. Remedies advised.
- Warrant Attempt – Lakeview Dr. In reference to a named subject with an active felony arrest warrant. He was taken into custody without incident, transported to WCSO jail and turned over to jail staff. Report taken
- Dispute – Ridgeview. Man called in reference to his daughter being held illegally at Ridgeview. The situation was resolved. An employee of Ridgeview was arrested for disorderly conduct and released on citation.
- Damage to property – Gliding Lane.- A woman advised an unknown person(s) shot the window out on her vehicle during the night. A spent bullet fragment was removed from the door frame and placed into evidence.
- Shots Fired – Felker Park -Anonymous complainant stated there was a shootout going on in the park. Rapid SOS showed the call came from Old Mill Run. Area checked, multiple people in the area all stated they heard no gunshots.
- Dispute – Breedlove Dr in reference to a subject calling in reference to Rideview holding her daughter against her will. Contact was made and they advised a singed extension was filled out and a doctor would have to evaluate to release her.
- Hit and Run – Baker St & South Hammond Dr. Complainant stated her vehicle was struck by a red pickup truck before fleeing the scene. Evidence did not corroborate the complainant’s account. Report made.
- Dispute – West Creek Circle. Complainant stated that a subject had broken the front glass door of her residence after being told to leave. She couldn’t give subjects actual name. Report taken.
- Dispute – East Washington St. A person on location disputing with his mother. He allegedly damaged property, but magistrate declined to sign warrant due to victim being the only witness. Report made.
- Suspicious Person – Waffle House on Hwy 78 in reference to customers that will not leave, they were made to leave, all ok
- Domestic Dispute – Tanglewood in reference to a physical altercation between three people. Two were arrested for F.V. charges.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.