MPD Reports: Man charged with public drunkenness after urinating in the street

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 23 – 30, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Found Dog – Lacy Street at Pine Park in reference to a small black and white dog found in the road. Turned over to Animal Control.

Suspicious Person – Baron Dr. In reference to a man peeing in the street in front of a residence. He was located and taken into custody for 62-1 DOC and 16-11-41 Public Drunkenness. He was transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office jail without incident. Report taken

Juvenile Complaint – Southside. Complainant requested that an officer speak with her daughter about being disrespectful. Remedies advised.

Warrant Attempt – Lakeview Dr. In reference to a named subject with an active felony arrest warrant. He was taken into custody without incident, transported to WCSO jail and turned over to jail staff. Report taken

Dispute – Ridgeview. Man called in reference to his daughter being held illegally at Ridgeview. The situation was resolved. An employee of Ridgeview was arrested for disorderly conduct and released on citation.

Damage to property – Gliding Lane.- A woman advised an unknown person(s) shot the window out on her vehicle during the night. A spent bullet fragment was removed from the door frame and placed into evidence.

Shots Fired – Felker Park -Anonymous complainant stated there was a shootout going on in the park. Rapid SOS showed the call came from Old Mill Run. Area checked, multiple people in the area all stated they heard no gunshots.

Dispute – Breedlove Dr in reference to a subject calling in reference to Rideview holding her daughter against her will. Contact was made and they advised a singed extension was filled out and a doctor would have to evaluate to release her.

Hit and Run – Baker St & South Hammond Dr. Complainant stated her vehicle was struck by a red pickup truck before fleeing the scene. Evidence did not corroborate the complainant’s account. Report made.

Dispute – West Creek Circle. Complainant stated that a subject had broken the front glass door of her residence after being told to leave. She couldn’t give subjects actual name. Report taken.

Dispute – East Washington St. A person on location disputing with his mother. He allegedly damaged property, but magistrate declined to sign warrant due to victim being the only witness. Report made.

Suspicious Person – Waffle House on Hwy 78 in reference to customers that will not leave, they were made to leave, all ok

Domestic Dispute – Tanglewood in reference to a physical altercation between three people. Two were arrested for F.V. charges.