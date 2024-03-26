MPD Reports: Man charged with sale of drugs after visible text messages and evidence found during traffic stop

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 14 – 21, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – N Broad Street @ Golden Pantry- Vehicle was stopped due to a defective brake light. The driver was arrested for driving without a driver’s license. He was transported to the MPD, fingerprinted and released on citation.

Suspicious Vehicle/ Vehicle Breakdown – Unisia Dr at Walmart DC- Hitachi security officer reporting a black passenger car stationary on side of road near Walmart DC. Contact made with owner who advised the vehicle broke down. Owner had a tow truck remove the vehicle. All okay.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – E. Highland Ave @ N. Madison Ave – Subject stopped for traffic offense. A search of subjects’ vehicle found her to be in possession of marijuana, THC wax, THC vape pen and drug related objects. Subject was arrested and turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Assault – W. Spring St.; Piedmont Walton – In reference to complainant reporting that he was assaulted on Friday, March 8th.

Mental Patient – East Church Street at South Madison Avenue – In reference to 15-year-old having a mental episode due to being off her medication. Subject was transported to Piedmont Walton per her mother’s request via EMS pending a mental health evaluation.

Suspicious Vehicle – W Spring Street @ Truist Bank- In reference to a White GMC truck with trailer almost running the complainant into the oncoming traffic lane. Complainant was able to return to the proper lane without sustaining damage to her vehicle. Report taken.

Entering Auto – Blaine St.;MPD – In reference to an entering auto that occurred at Holly Hill Rd on the night of 3/10/24 or 3/11/24. Report taken.

Fraud – Blaine St.; MPD – In reference to a fraud that occurred via Facebook. Report taken.

Civil Issue – Wheel House Lane – Subject on location refusing to leave. Subject was served with a court ordered eviction which stated she had to vacate the residence by days’ end of this date. Subject was advised to leave the residence by days end or suffer the consequences of violating a court order.

Animal Complaint – Sorrells St – In reference to complainant stating that she observed a black male dragging what appeared to be a dead dog down the road. Area was checked with negative contact.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Felker Street at Mobley Circle – Subject stopped for traffic offense. Due to plain view text message observed on subjects cell phone upon officers’ approach of the vehicle combined with 119 oxycodone pills found on his person along with packaging material found inside his vehicle, subject was arrested for sale of a schedule II controlled substance. He was turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Lost Item – Pavilion Pkwy; Planet Fitness – In reference to a pair of air pods that were left on location on 3/11/2024. Report taken.

Suspicious vehicle – E. Washington St. Monroe Post Office- In reference to an illegally parked vehicle, the vehicle was moved by owner.

Traffic Stop/ Arrests – Hwy 78 WB at Hwy 138 Exit- Gray VW Jetta stopped for no license plate and window tint. Male subject arrested for Concealing Identity of MV, Window Tint, Driving while

suspended, and Poss Sched II-Meth. Female subject found to be in possession of Meth, and was charged with Poss Sched II-Meth. Both taken to WCSO jail without incident.

Damage to property – S. Broad St. – Caller was gone upon officers arrival and declined a report.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Pine Park Street at Davis Street – Subject stopped for multiple traffic offenses. A search of vehicle found him to be in possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce and possession of firearm by a convicted felon. Subject was arrested and turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Traffic Light Out – West Spring / Hwy 138 – In reference to a light out. DOT notified.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – East Marable Street / Sorrells Street – Vehicle was stopped for expired tag. Driver was arrested for driving while suspended and released on copy after being fingerprinted. Vehicle was towed by Taylor’s Wrecker.

Juvenile problem – Douglas St. Complainant advising of a 3-year-old male running up the street without any supervision. Contact was made with the father who advised his wife has a broken leg and has limited mobility and the child got out of the residence while he was getting the family food. Officers observed the child who appeared in good health. Remedies were provided.

Traffic Offense/Arrest – S. Madison/ E. Church St. – In reference to a black SUV failing to stop at the stop sign. The driver was arrested and released on citation for driving on a suspended License.

Agg. Assault – W Spring St; McDonalds- Witness approached officer at gas station and advised a male was holding a gun to a McDonalds employee’s head and just left minutes before I arrived. Contact was made with the victim inside of the McDonalds. Victim was uncooperative and would not provide his name. Suspect was described as an approximately 18–21-year-old black male who is tall/skinny and wearing a black hoodie, black hat, and khaki pants. Victim advised he had past run-ins with the suspect when he used to work at Jack Peters. Report taken.

