MPD Reports: Man claims his roommate put sugar in his gas tank;

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 5 – 12, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – Area of West Spring St- In reference to grey jeep Cherokee unable to maintain lane. Vehicle was observed able to maintain lane, all equipment functioning.

Theft Report – Overlook Crest -In reference to someone stealing eight ornamental artificial plants. Neighbor took the wrong plants that owner let him have.

Suspicious Person – E Spring St; Dollar General- In reference to black male approx. 6’01 average build, mid to late 20’s harassing employee. Manager requested subject be criminally trespassed. Report Taken.

Alarm – Gatewood Dr -Complainant stated a black male wearing a green shirt and blue jeans was on location, located an open front door, residence was cleared, and all appeared okay. The front door was secured.

Theft Report – Sporty Lane -Complainant stated she lost her Airpods at planet fitness and GPS tracked them to the area of Baron Dr. Area was checked thoroughly without contact. Officers attempted to make contact with residents with negative contact.

Person in Custody – Alcovy St – Named subject was arrested for violation of probation warrant.

Shoplifting – Walmart -Female subject was arrested for shoplifting, taken for fingerprinting and released on copy of citation.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – East Spring St/Old BP -Named subject was arrested for possession of firearm by convicted felon.

Fraud – Monroe PD -Complainant stated she was defrauded on a tax payment when her checks to the IRS were stolen and cashed at a Wells Fargo. Report taken.

Child Custody – Booth Dr in reference to a woman stating she had custody rights to her Grandson. No court order in place for custody. Mother of child allowed subject to be with his father. All parties on scene advised of court process.

Dispute – Vine St in reference to three unknown people on location arguing with a named subject. Unknown subjects were gone when officers arrived.

Drugs – Breedlove Dr, Complainant called 911 due to finding weed in his son’s belongings after being released from Ridgeview. Complainant stated he was scared of his son; Complainant was informed the police department could not take the juvenile into custody due to not meeting the point system for RYDC.

Mental Person – Radford St in reference to a subject wanting to be taken to the hospital. All -T4

Dispute – West Spring St in reference to hospital staff needing to know if they could release a named subject. He was transported to the hospital by Loganville PD. Turned over to LPD.

Prowler/Mental Patient – Breedlove Ct, subject was sitting on the complainant’s front porch. Female was identified, discovered she was released from RidgeView and her daughter did not show up to get her. Female was giving a ride to Youth Monroe Road where she resides.

Juvenile Complaint – Store House Court – In reference to a juvenile refusing to go to school. Mother called back and advised all was ok prior to Officer arrival.

Dispute – South Broad Street in reference to a man claiming his roommate put sugar in his gas tank. Report taken.

Lost Item – Plaza Trace: Male subject stated he had misplaced money but also loaned out money to subjects he could not identify. He seemed confused but denied any medical assistance.

Dispute – Belle Meade Rd; In reference to the complainant wanting to file a report about their tenant harassing them.

Entering Auto – Tall Oaks W in reference to an entering auto that occurred sometime last night. A Bluetooth speaker was stolen.

Damage To Property – Publix: Complainant reported damage to her left rear passenger door after returning to her vehicle. Vehicle sustained minor door damage. Report taken.

Runaway Juvenile – East Church Street in reference to juvenile ran away from her residence. Juvenile was found walking on Church Street and was returned home.