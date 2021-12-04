MPD reports: Man claims vehicle ran through his garage while he was asleep

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 25 – Dec. 5, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – Harris St at E Church St. In reference to a man littering. Subject was identified and was verbally warned about littering.

Civil Issue – N. Broad St. (Jay’s); In reference to the complainant stating that 36 rims were stolen out of the back of his box van while at Jay’s.

Welfare Check – W Spring St; Home Depot. In reference to an elderly male with dementia walking around the parking lot. Male was turned over to his wife.

Agency Assist – E Church St; Apt 3: In reference to a subject running away from DFACS for the second time while in Columbus, GA. He was not on location.

Suspicious Person – Tanglewood Dr. Named subject fled on foot after being notified of law enforcement presence.

DTP – Towler St: Subject reported having (4) windows shattered. Complainant initially believed them to be bullet holes but later suspected they were from kids throwing rocks. Report taken.

Theft Report – W creek circle – In reference to the complainant’s son’s bike being stolen. Report taken.

Shots Fired – Area checked in Baron Drive, Harris, Davis, magnolia, Lacy, and chestnut cupboard. No contact.

Agency Assist – Ridgeview. Cobb County SO asked that we make contact with a person who was listed as missing. Contact was made all was ok

EMS Assist – Perry St- Subject was dead when officers arrived – several health issues to include, stage 4 cancer, COPD and congestive heart failure. Coroner & CID notified.

Dispute – Etten Drive- Named subject assaulted someone. He was taken into custody and charged with aggravated battery, battery, criminal damage to property and hindering a 911 call.

DTP – S Madison: Named subject reported and unknown vehicle had run through his garage door while he was sleeping. The complainant could not provide vehicle or suspect description.

Warrant Service – Oak Rdg. In reference to locating a named subject on location. The was taken into custody for an active FV Battery warrant out of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. He was transported to the WCSO jail without incident. Supplement added to original case file.

Damage To Property – New Lacy Street – In reference to an air conditioning unit being struck by a bullet during the early morning hours. Report taken.

Wanted Person – E Spring St; Monroe Motor Inn. In reference to a named subject on location with a parole violation for Agg. Assault warrant out of WCSO. He was taken into custody and transported to the WCSO jail without incident.

Suspicious Person -Hammond Park – In reference to a white male spray painting a wall. Contact was made. Parents were notified and the wall will be fixed by Saturday evening.

Suicide Attempt – Highland Creek Dr. In reference to a named subject overdosing on Heroin. He was unconscious and transported to Piedmont Walton by EMS.

Dispute – Harris St: Verbal dispute between two parties. All was ok on scene.

Dispute – Custom Way: In reference to the complainant stating she was having a dispute with her husband that wouldn’t give her, her car keys. The issue was resolved before the officers arrived. Complainant got her car keys back. No report.

Juvenile Complaint – Birch St. – Juvenile returned home shortly after officer arrival. The Situation was mediated.

Dispute – Hill St. – Verbal dispute between the complainant and his son over him driving after consuming alcohol. The son was taken from the location by another family member before the officers arrived.

Foot Pursuit – Harris St and Lacy St – In reference to a named subject running from police after being stopped on foot. After a foot pursuit, he was apprehended and taken to jail.