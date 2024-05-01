MPD Reports: Man faces slew of charges after car chase from Gwinnett County, through Walton County to Athens

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 18 – 25, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – Holly Hill – In reference to a white truck parking in front of a residence and white males getting out of the truck. Area checked, negative contact.

Suspicious Person – Church St @ Bell St: In reference to a male subject operating a bicycle on the sidewalk with no lights front or rear. He was advised of requirements and released from the scene.

Suspicious Vehicle – Bankers Blvd – In reference to, two females on location recording a TikTok video. They were advised of not being on location while the business was closed. All ok.

Dispute – Ridge Road – In reference to a verbal dispute among family. The other party involved was gone when officers arrived, the rest of the party was getting packed up and leaving.

Stolen Vehicle – DG on South Broad: Complainant stated that her friends’ vehicle was stolen. Upon investigation, the registered owner was in possession of the vehicle. Civil remedies advised.

Juvenile Complaint – High School Ave; Pilot Park – In reference to juveniles on location after hours. Contact made with juveniles and adults on location who advised they were leaving. All okay.

Suspicious Vehicle – Holly Hill Rd – Complainant called a second time stating there were teenagers having a party in the woods. Area checked, negative contact.

Stolen Vehicle – East Spring St: Subject reporting his vehicle stolen sometime in the past hour from the Courthouse on East Spring St. Subject was severely intoxicated. The vehicle was located parked and locked next to Will Henry’s Tavern. Subject was warned about DUI.

Loud Music – W Creek Cir – Block party on location with loud music. Music turned down upon request, roadways cleared.

Agency Assist/Vehicle Pursuit – Hwy 138 – Gwinnett CO PD began pursuit for street racing, reckless driving, and hit and run. GCPD discontinued pursuit at Walton Co line. MPD Officers observed suspect vehicle on HWY 78 EB. Traffic stop attempted and chase ensued. Chase concluded in Athens Clarke Co with MVC and arrest. Subject was charged with Ag Assault on LE, reckless driving, felony fleeing, open container from MPD along with 30+ charges from GCPD.

Suspicious Vehicle – Ammons Bridge – In reference to a red Kia Soul parked in the grass near homes. Vehicle was unoccupied, surrounding area checking to ensure no criminal activity such as entering autos were occurring. All okay, vehicle was left with a parking violation sticker.

Animal Complaint – Towler Street – In reference to three horses outside the residence. The owner was notified that their horses were out.

Loud Music – Woody Dr. / Meadows Farm Way – Officer patrolled the area. Negative contact.

Loud Music – E Church St. – Advised subject that neighbors were complaining about the thumping bass. Music was turned down.

Identity Theft – Michael Cir. – Complainant’s daughter had her identity stolen for 2022 income taxes. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – South Broad Street – Complainant advised a white male wearing a yellow jacket and beanie was attempting to open car doors on location. A subject was located and matched the description. He was taken into custody for loitering.

Mental Patient – Breedlove Dr.; Ridgeview – In reference to a subject allegedly assaulting two other patients and staff members. It was advised by Ridgeview staff that subject had called the police on himself during a mental break and that all was okay.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

