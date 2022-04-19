MPD Reports: Man falls down embankment after fleeing from a crash; Woman arrested for battery after throwing a full cup at another

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 7 – 14, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Area Check – W. Spring / Hwy 138. Subjects in area asking for money. They were advised of permit requirements and left the area.

Other Law – Ridge Rd in reference to subject took her brother’s key and would not give it back. All okay.

Mental Patient – West Spring Street; Piedmont Walton. Subject being semi disruptive with nursing staff. He was calm upon officers’ arrival.

Dispute – Walker Drive. Complainant reported his son on location harassing him and not leaving. Upon officers’ arrival, son was gone.

Traffic Offense – Highway 78 @ Edmondson Road: Subject was arrested for DUI less safe following a traffic stop for following too closely.

Theft Report – S Madison Ave: Complainant reported her birth certificate, marriage license and her husband’s death certificate all disappeared back in April of 2021. She believes her old neighbors’ daughter had taken them.

Dispute – Nowell St; In reference to an anonymous caller stating a named female was on location and threatening children. No children were threatened but she did have an active warrant out of Barrow Co. and was arrested and turned over to Barrow County law enforcement at Windstream

Assault – Ridgeview- In reference to one patient hitting another patient with a cardboard puzzle box. Report taken.

Theft – Wheelhouse Ln – In reference to complainant advising two unknown individuals she gave a ride to previously taking her Oxycodone pills. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – Pinecrest @ Mcdaniel – Woman was arrested for habitual violator and transported to the Walton County Jail. Warrants to be taken.

Traffic Stop – Davis St and S.Madison – Male subject was stopped for the heavy odor of Marijuana emitting from his vehicle. He had an active warrant out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested and transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Suspicious Person – W. Spring St.- In reference to Waffle House staff observing a two-vehicle crash and a male running into the woods. The male was a diabetic and fell down an embankment. EMS was called to check on the male and was then turned over to his family.

Dispute – Plaza Dr; in reference to a named subject at the location and refusing to leave. He was gone when officers arrived Warrants were taken out for him for Criminal Damage to Property 2nd degree and Harassing phone calls.

Follow Up – E. Washington St. Missing juvenile from Barrow County located and returned to mother.

Trespassing – S. Broad Street. Named male subject issued a Criminal Trespass warning as requested by Walgreens manager.

Assault – E Spring St (Valero) Female subject threw a full cup and hit another woman in the face. Subject was arrested for simple battery.

Traffic Stop -S. Hammond & Baker St. Subject arrested for warrants out of Rockdale County following Flock notification.

Shoplifting – West Spring St in reference to female subject caught shoplifting. She was placed under arrest and was released on a citation.