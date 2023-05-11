MPD Reports: Man falls in ditch and breaks leg; juveniles need escort because of others with orby guns; domestic disputes over TPO violations, baking sheets, theft of money…

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 27 to May 4, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Warrant Attempt – Carver Place – Male subject located in the bathroom with active warrants. Taken into custody and transported to Walton County Jail without incident.

Civil Issue – W Creek Circle – In reference to a civil issue between a couple. Advised of Civil process.

Violation TPO – McDaniel St. Male subject reported his ex-girlfriend violating an order from Evans County. He was advised to contact Evans County.

Dispute – Male subject called to complain about his wife being on location. Gone prior to officer arrival.

Dispute – Eagles Trace – In reference to a verbal dispute between a female subject and the occupants of the address. The female subject was located and criminally trespassed from the Eagles Trace address.

Dispute – Pine Park St In reference to a verbal dispute between a male and a female over a baking sheet. Situation mediated.

Domestic Dispute – In reference to another dispute between couple from previous reports. Female criminally trespassed from location.

Shoplifting – Walmart – In reference to a named female on location shoplifting. She was fingerprinted and released on copy of citation.

Other Law – MPD. In reference to an alleged sexual assault/solicitation that occurred at Old Mill Pt. CID responded and the report was completed.

Suspicious Vehicle – W. Spring St @ Bankers Blvd. The vehicle was called in for failure to maintain lane, and negative contact with the vehicle.

Other Law – G W Carver Homes. Spoke with a group of juveniles who requested stickers. Juveniles then asked for a police escort to Matson Food Mart due to another group of juveniles who shoot orby guns.

Threats – W Spring St, Walmart. Female wanted a report made due to a male contacting her via cell phone stating that he would kill her. No independent witness, Report taken; She was informed where to obtain a TPO.

Disorderly Conduct – N. Broad St. – In reference to an unknown male subject dumping cooking oil out onto the store floor. Report taken.

Unknown/EMS – Blaine St. Subject was observed in the parking lot of the PD. Subject requested a med unit to go to the ER. EMS arrived on location and the subject was transported to the ER.

Follow Up – Pine Park St, contacted female subject to check on the well-being of her juveniles due to no power in the home. The juveniles were not on location, staying with family at Landers St. Subject stated she paid the power bill online, and it will be turned back on tomorrow. Follow Up.

EMS Assist – E Spring St – In reference to a named subject falling into a ditch and breaking his leg. Turned over to EMS.

Static Online – Breedlove Dr. Unable to access The Cottages of Monroe due to no key card for entry. Walked around the gate. All was okay.

DUI – E Spring Street (Mr. Quicks) Male subject was observed operating a MOPED with no helmet. He also proceeded to be loud and boisterous while at the traffic light. He was arrested for DUI and no helmet and transported to the Walton County jail without incident.

Sexual Assault – Piedmont Walton- In reference to a 10-month juvenile possibly being sexually assaulted while over at her mom’s friend’s house. Turned Over To CID.

Other Law – Blaine St Monroe PD Subject called and asked to make a report of ex-wife sending nude pictures of a private area to current girlfriend.

Area Check/Suspicious – W Spring St, Haven Inn. Subjects were seen sitting in parked vehicles. Due to the time frame, contact was made to ensure no criminal activity was afoot. All ok on location; one group was homeless, other group of subjects were guest of the hotel.

Motorist Assist – N Broad, vehicle on the side of the road with extensive damage. The driver’s eyes were checked to ensure he was not impaired. No signs of impairment, driver stated he had a wrecker in route.

Theft Report – Tractor Supply. Report of suspect stealing pallets on 5/1/23, report taken.

Damage to Property – Pinecrest Dr- In reference to the complainant stating a vehicle struck his mailbox. Plastic pieces from a vehicle’s mirror was located in the driveway. Light damage done to the mailbox. The complainant stated that it is an ongoing issue.

Traffic Stop – N Broad @ Pavilion Pkwy- Traffic stop initiated on a vehicle due to window tint. Vehicle failed to yield and continued on Pavilion Parkway while increasing speed. The driver then attempted to make a U-turn and struck the curb. He then attempted to back up striking a patrol car. He was taken into custody on multiple offenses and had an outstanding warrant out of South Georgia.

Damage to Property – Bankers Blvd. Business owner wanted to report damage to his property from the suspect in a chase that occurred on 4/29/23. Supplement was added to the original case number.

Property Damage – West Spring Street in reference to a buggy hit a car and the complainant wants a report.

Disabled Vehicle – Hwy 78 & N. Broad. Vehicle was out of fuel. Owner returned shortly after officer’s arrival and vehicle was moved from the roadway.

Theft – N Broad St in reference to a theft of a rocking chair from the front porch.

Dispute – Ash Lane – Verbal dispute between a male and female over money supposedly being taken out of her wallet. Remedies were advised, and parties were separated for the night.