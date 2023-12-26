MPD Reports: Man falsely accused of entering auto kidnapped at gunpoint; original suspect arrested in another call; slew of juvenile issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 7 – 14, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Persons – Plaza Dr / DaVita Dialysis – In reference to a group of people observed walking in the area of Plaza Drive wearing backpacks. Due to the time of night, the area being residential and the ongoing issues with entering autos in the city; the subjects were identified. All ok.

Theft – Maple Street – Complainant wanted to report a toaster taken and did not want to press charges, report completed.

Firearms – S Broad and Duke St – Complainant heard gunshots in the area. It was determined to be the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispute – East Marable Street – Female subject was in a verbal dispute with a family member. Second party was gone when officers arrived.

Dispute – Ash Ln. – Verbal dispute between a male and a female subject over a money order. Remedies advised.

Damage to Property – Blaine St. Complainant reported an unknown person backing into her car the previous date, report completed for insurance purposes.

Fire Assist – Tall Oaks Lane – In reference to an oven smoking. Turned over to Monroe Fire Department.

Dispute – George Walton Homes – In reference to a civil dispute between five subjects. They were advised of remedies.

Assault – Michael Circle – Male was struck with a handgun after a subject observed him riding his bicycle along the roadway and compelled him at gunpoint to follow him to the subject’s residence. The subject believed the victim was involved with an entering auto that occurred around 1500 hours on Amber Trail. Video footage was obtained of the vehicle being entered. According to another call,the suspect for the entering auto on Amber Trail was located. The victim from Michael Circle was not involved in the entering auto. Warrants taken for the subject for Aggravated Battery, Kidnapping, and Armed Robbery.

Mental Issue – Walker Drive, Male. subject was on location of his residence. Family did not want him to stay due to drinking alcohol. No crime had been committed. The subject left the location after MPD contacted a family friend. All ok.

TPO Violation – Walmart – In reference to a male subject and his wife reporting that a named subject; whom they have a TPO against was on location and spoke with them. It was determined that the named subject was on location to shop at a public gathering, and was not there looking for them or to harass them. No crime was committed.

Suspicious Vehicle – Mathews Park – In reference to a vehicle on location after hours. Probable cause search conducted due to marijuana odor. Subject was issued a citation for possession of marijuana less than one ounce. Subject also advised on Park hours

Domestic – Overlook Crest, Subject shoved his juvenile daughter down on her bed and placed his hand around her neck. Visible marks were observed on the juvenile. The was placed under arrest for Family violence charges. Felony family violence due to past convictions of battery FVA.

Follow Up – Amber Trl. When officers arrived to call another call, the victim was in possession of the same clothing observed on a ring camera from Amber Trl entering the rear of a vehicle. Juvenile intake was contacted reference the entering auto.

Threats – Parkway Pl. – In reference to a named subject concerned after receiving a phone call from a friend stating that her daughter had informed her an unknown individual would break into her home. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – E Church St. – In reference to a customer possibly drunk and about to drive. No odor of Alcoholic beverage was observed, and customer did not appear to be drunk. All ok.

Hit and Run – Michael Etchison Rd. @ Hwy 138- Two vehicle accident, the second vehicle was gone when officers arrived. GEARs report completed. Contact with the second vehicle was made at GWA and follow-up was conducted.

Juvenile Complaint – Springer Lane; – In reference to an unruly juvenile. Situation was mediated and civil remedies were advised. All ok on location.

Sexual Assault Report – Blaine Street @ MPD- Female subject came to the PD in order to report a sexual assault incident. Report taken.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Glenn Iris Drive – Male subject stopped for multiple traffic offenses. He did not have a valid driver’s license and was arrested. The vehicle was towed and an inventory search was conducted. A loaded Glock .40 caliber handgun was found underneath the driver’s seat. The subject is a convicted felon. He was arrested for driving without a license and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Entering Auto – Double Springs Ch Rd.- Student wished to make a report concerning her driver’s side mirror being broken and someone entering her vehicle but not taking anything from the vehicle. Report Taken.

Harassment Report – Blaine Street @ MPD- Female subject came to the PD to make a harassment report. Report taken.

Damage to Property – Hwy 78; Waffle House- Reference to complainant getting run off of the roadway by a tractor trailer, causing damage to the complainant’s vehicle. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – Woody Ln- Reference to a male knocking on complainant’s door and leaving. Complainant believes it was a continuation of a harassment incident. Report taken.

Dispute – Bold Springs Rd; All Star: In reference to the complainant advising an ex- employee wanting his paycheck after being fired. He was advised of civil remedies and explained the TPO process.

Threats Report – Green Street – the complainant stated that a named female subject was making threats to take what was hers and that she also tried to run her off the road. The video that she showed did not show that. She was advised of remedies and report was taken.

EMS Assist – Store House Ct; – Reference to EMS having to force entry for lift assist. Scene handled by EMS.

Warrant Service – S. Broad St Lot 173 South Side subject was already apprehended.

Suspicious Person – E Church St; Chevron- Reference to a named male subject on location soliciting for money. Thesubject was issued a trespass warning from location.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – West Spring/Etten Drive – Traffic stop conducted for expired tag. The driver was arrested for Driving while Suspended and transported to MPD fingerprinted and released on a copy of the citation.

