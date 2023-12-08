MPD Reports: Man found dead in field; unresponsive female revived with Narcan; two men living in tent in woods behind Home Depot

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 23 – 30, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Reed Way – In reference to the complainant wanting her father to move out of the house, complainant was explained the eviction process.

Other Law – Walmart. In reference to 73-year-old female with dementia leaving the store. She was found a short time later and returned to family.

Other Law – Alcovy Street – Complainant was concerned due to finding what she believes is a homeless camp in the woods behind her residence. She was advised extra patrols would be conducted. All ok.

EMS Assist – Shamrock Drive – In reference to a female subject being unresponsive. Officer administered Narcan and she woke up and refused medical treatment.

Suspicious Person – Spruce Ln – Multiple calls received about a female subject going door to door asking for police. She was observed in the roadway on McDaniel and transported to Piedmont Walton for a 10-13 in lieu of charges.

Dispute – Douglas St – Anonymous complainant advised of hearing a dispute up the street. Area was checked with negative contact.

Damage to Property – N Broad St. – In reference to female subject parked vehicle while backing into the roadway. Parties exchanged info and agreed to handle matter privately. Report completed.

Shoplifting – Walmart – In reference to a named subject skip scanning items at a self-checkout register. She was arrested for shoplifting and released on copy of citation. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Matthew’s Park, vehicle on location after hours. Subjects advised of park hours and vehicle was searched due to marijuana odor. Subjects were provided a ride back to their residence.

Dispute – E Church; Amici – Report of a dispute at Amici; however, Amici is closed and no one on location. Dispatch. Advised the complainant was calling on behalf of his son, who was a patron at the Amici in Athens.

Found Property – Golden Pantry, wallet left on location over a week ago. Wallet was handed over to law enforcement to be placed into evidence for safekeeping.

Traffic Stop – N Broad St and Mayfield – Subject arrested and released on a citation for driving on a suspended license.

Fraud – West Spring Street in reference to a white male subject trying to pass a bad check. After the investigation was completed the subject did not have a bad check and was released.

Traffic Stop – 78 E @ Hwy 138- Vehicle stopped for cracked windshield. Female subject taken into custody for driving while license suspended. She transported to MPD, fingerprinted and released on a copy of the citation.

Suspicious Person – Ash Ln. – Female subject called 911 because she did not like a male subject taking pictures of her house. The male subject takes appraisal pictures for a company that he provided information to the complainant. Civil Issue. I explained to her that he was not breaking any laws.

Other Law – South Broad Street in reference to a subject who wanted to talk to someone because he was involved in an accident thirty minutes ago and it was solved between both parties.

Trespassing – Home Depot – Officers made contact with two male subject who were living in the woods behind the business in tents. They were issued criminal trespass warnings and per the store manager could have until Friday morning at 0600 to vacate the area.

Damage to Property – Ridge Rd. Male subject reported a vehicle damaged on 11/24, report completed.

DOA – E Marable Street. – Male subject was found deceased in the field next to the restroom. CID was notified as well as the Coroner. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Plaza Trace – In reference to a subject reporting a male subject exiting his vehicle and taking photos. The vehicle was gone when officers arrived. Area check conducted with negative contact.

Trespassing/Arrest – West Spring St @ Quality Foods; Subject on location, the subject was arrested for criminal trespass and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Welfare check – Pine Park St.- Caller stated a 3-4 year-old juvenile was unattended while outside, contact was made with the juveniles older sister who was advised to not leave the child unattended.

Dispute – Knight St; – Two subject called in reference to the pair disputing. Remedies advised.

Fraud – Blaine St; Monroe PD- Female subject reporting $300 taken from the financial card. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – Pine Park Street; In reference to two male subjects arrested for an outstanding warrant and drug related charges.

Violent Mental Patient – Breedlove Dr; Ridgeview- Staff advising of a violent subject. Upon arrival, staff advised the subject was under control and asked Officers to leave. No action was taken.

Theft Report – Great Oaks – Female subject called in reference to a male subject stealing several items (Rug, Seat Cushion, Push Cart). The subject was identified. Report taken.

Domestic Dispute – Roosevelt St- Female subject reporting that her mother refused to give a kitten back. Civil remedies were advised.

Dispute Non-Violent – South Madison – In reference to two subject having a verbal dispute. Upon making contact both subjects advised all okay just a misunderstanding.

Traffic Stop – East Church St. @ South Hammond – Vehicle was stopped for failure to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of E. Church St. and S. Hammond. When I made contact with the driver I could smell the odor of alcoholic beverage coming from her person. SFST was performed and she showed a positive reading on the Alco sensor. Implied consent read blood test obtained, medically cleared and transported to the Walton County Jail for Failure to stop at stop sign, DUI less safe, and open container.

Suspicious Vehicle – Highschool Ave/Pilot Park – Reference to a named subject on location at night. Consent search discovered misdemeanor amounts of marijuana/open container. The subject was released on a warning, and the marijuana was destroyed on scene.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 EB/ Hwy 11 – In reference to gray passenger car stopped for taillight violation. Vehicle found to have no valid insurance and was towed.

Traffic Stop – S Broad St/Vine St- Traffic stop conducted on vehicle for displaying a fake temporary license plate. Driver was arrested for warrants out of Dekalb County PD and transported to WCSO without incident.

