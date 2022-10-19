MPD Reports: Man found deceased in his truck; suicide threat; mental health issues and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 6 – 13, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – A S Madison Ave. – Female subject on scene stating male subject threw a back scratcher at her face. Male subject was gone when officers, report was taken.

Fight in Progress – Fambrough Way and Douglas St.- In reference to a female subject on location, intoxicated, attempting to fight people. She was taken into custody for disorderly conduct.

Dispute – W Creek Circle – Verbal dispute between a female subject and her mother over living arrangements. Situation mediated.

Dispute – N Broad St Tacos N beer – In reference to a dispute between a male and a female. The male was arrested on a battery charge and transported to WC jail without incident.

Dispute – S Madison Ave – In reference to a previous call. The male subject was back on location and the situation was mediated.

Disturbing Peace – Fambrough Way and Douglas St.- In reference to a verbal altercation in the area. Upon arrival, it was just people talking.

Enter Auto – Ford St. – In reference to a wallet with multiple credit cards, Social Security card, and license in it being taken out of the middle console of a vehicle. report taken.

Dispute – Monroe Motor Inn. – In reference to a male subject being pepper sprayed by another subject. Both parties gave different statements on what occurred. Both were advised on the pre-trial warrant process.

Loud Music – 631 Millstone Bluff- In reference to loud music in the area. Negative contact.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 – In reference to a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes on HWY 78, headed towards city limits. Walton County Sheriff’s Office made contact at Mt. Vernon road.

Dispute – Wheel House Lane – In reference to a female and male subject being involved in a verbal dispute. The male subject was gone when officers arrived. The Temporary Protection Order process was explained.

Dispute – Towler St.- Met with a female subject in reference to wanting her sister to leave. Sister was gone when officers arrived. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – Short Stop: Argument between a male subject and his wife. All was ok.

Mental Patient – Radford St: Subject transported to Piedmont Walton by EMS.Mental patient – Sycamore ct. Subjct called in reference to being cursed. Father took her inside. All ok.

Animal Complaint – Pavilion PKWY in reference to a dog in a vehicle. The owner arrived on scene and left.

Suspicious person – W Spring & Hwy 138 – In reference to multiple people out asking for money. Contact was made, and they were sent on their way.

Disturbing the Peace – Bridgeport Pl- In reference to loud music. Negative contact, no loud music observed. All ok.

Loud Music – Bridgeport Pl. – In reference to loud music. Area checked, negative contact with any music, all okay.

Demented Person – Walmart- in reference to an elderly male on location showing confusion. EMS arrived before units and advised police were not needed on the scene.

Mental Issues – Sycamore Ct- In reference to subject on location threatening to cut her wrists. Turned over to EMS.

Dispute – E Marable St- In reference to two males in a dispute. One admitted to pushing the other during the argument. He was arrested for Simple Battery FV ad taken to Walton County Jail without incident.

Welfare Check/ DOA) Walmart DC. – A man was found deceased in the cab of a truck. Turned over to Coroner. CID notified.