MPD Reports: Man found laying next to grass on S. Broad pronounced dead at the hospital; Man arrested following drunken dispute after MAHS playoff game: domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 16 – 22, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Welfare Check – South Broad Street in reference to a named subject laying down in the grass near the roadway. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Suspicious Person – Dollar Tree. Report of persons following customers inside. Suspect was gone upon officers arrival and the store was advised to call back if he returned.

Hit and Run – W. Spring St. & Waffle House. Vehicle hit from behind causing very minor damage, report taken.

Dispute – Lacy St. – Male subject asked a female subject to leave after letting her stay the night. She did not want to leave and started an argument. The male subject called 911 and she left. He will call back if she returns.

Damage to Property – Blaine Street – In reference to a male subject’s vehicle being struck at either Harry Arnold Property or the Walton Government building this date. He was provided a case number.

Counterfeit – in reference to a female subject ordered pizza twice and paid with a counterfeit $100.00 bill both times.

Dispute – Glen Iris – In reference to a male and a female disputing over tangerines. Situation mediated.

Other Law – Sycamore Ct- In reference to a female subject having a mental episode. She denied wanting to go to the hospital. Situation was mediated and she went in her residence.

Dispute – W Spring St in reference to a customer causing a disturbance. The suspect was gone when officers arrived.

Warrant Attempt – Tanglewood Dr In reference to locating a suspect. Negative contact.

Mental Patient Transport – Breedlove Dr. – Female subject advised that another female subject wanted some help, wanted to be admitted, got upset, and said Ridgeview was not wanting to help her. She then left in a Black Ford Edge with a lyft sticker on the back. Report taken

Welfare Check) North Broad/Hwy 78 – Complainant advised a vehicle was driven by a female with a child in her lap and another juvenile was standing in the back seat. Officers patrolled the area and had negative contact.

Child Abuse – S Madison Ave: In reference to a male subject reporting that his daughter M was struck on the face by her older step-brother while at her mother’s residence located at Pine Park St Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Unisia Dr / Piedmont Parkway: In reference to subject doing donuts in a parking lot. Area checked with negative contact.

Firearms – Green St: In reference to the complainant hearing gunshots in the area. Area check conducted, with negative contact.

Dispute – Booth Drive: Male subject called in reference to his one year old child being taken by a named female subject. Contact made with the one-year-old child’s mom, who said that she has full custody and was aware that her one-year-old was currently with the named female subject.

Civil Dispute – Lacy & Pine Park: In reference to a male subject wanting two females removed from his vehicle. The two females were advised to remove their belongings. All parties were advised of remedies and the male subject was sent on his way.

Domestic Violent – Double Springs Church Rd: A male and a female were involved in a drunken dispute after the MAHS playoff game. The female received a laceration to the top of her head requiring medical attention. The male fled the scene on foot and was apprehended at the Post Office and taken into custody without incident.

