MPD Reports: Man found sleeping in restaurant restroom; several entering auto incidents; shoplifting cases at Monroe Pavilion

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb 29 – March 7, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Harassment/Stalking – Plaza Drive – Female subject reported a male subject has been harassing her and also stalking her. Ongoing for a while. Advised of remedies to prove his presence on location in an attempt to trespass him from the residence.

Suspicious Person – Plaza Trace: Male wearing a gray hoody was seen walking away from Highland Village. Due to time frame and recent enter autos contact was made to ensure no criminal activity was afoot. All was ok male resides in the area.

Traffic Stop – E Church at Lumpkin St- Male subject stopped for equipment violation. He was arrested for Possession of Schedule II, Possession of firearm during commission of a felony, Possession of marijuana less than 1oz, and DRO. He was fingerprinted and turned over to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – W Spring St; Wendy’s – Vehicle stopped for FTML. The driver had an active parole violation warrant and was transported to the Walton County Jail without incident. Vehicle removed by Taylor’s.

Dispute – Lacy St – Dispute over husband being drunk. Parties were separated for the evening and advised on eviction and Temporary Protection Order process.

Damage to Property – South Madison Ave: Complainant stated her estranged co-parent had come to her residence and broke the kitchen window. Report taken.

Entering Auto – Cook Plc – In reference a female subject reporting her driver’s license and 3 bank cards taken from her vehicle. Report taken.

Entering AutoCook Pl – In reference to a female subject reporting that her vehicle was broken into

overnight. Multiple financial cards were stolen and multiple attempts were made to steal money off of a card. Report taken.

Other Law – E. Marable St. – In reference to a Housing Authority employee who was recently arrested on drug related charges. The Housing Authority requested an officer clear the vehicle of any drug related items prior to turning it over to a new employee.

Suspicious Vehicle – Charlotte Rowel Blvd – In reference to a Silver Honda Accord parked off the roadway, in the woods, and unoccupied. Appeared to be related to construction efforts in the area. All OK on location.

Suspicious Person – E Church Street @ Chevron Parking- Male subject on location. He had an active arrest warrant out of WCSO and was placed under arrest and transported to WCSO without incident.

Warrant Service – Oak St -Assisted Atlanta PD with an arrest warrant for a named subject. The subject was placed under arrest without incident.

Dispute -Tall Oaks West- In reference to a female subject coming to retrieve her items. The items were left outside and heavily water damaged. Report was taken and civil remedies were advised.

Shoplifting – E Spring St; Dollar General- Heavyset black female stole approximately $300-$400 worth of tems, and left in a gray/ silver sedan. Report taken.

Child Abuse – DFACS – DFACS workers requesting to make a report in reference to an incident that occurred on 02/27/24, an open case has already been made for the incident. Remedies advised.

Civil issue – Reed St.- In reference to the landlord entering the complainants residence without notice. Remedies advised.

Shoplifting – Pavilion Pkwy; Bath Body Works- Two female subjects stole approximately $646 worth of candles on 03/02/2024. Report taken.

Entering Auto – Maple Lane- In reference to a female subject discovered her gray Mazda SUV broken into overnight. Birth certificate for her child, a bottle of Adderall and a pair of white Nike Air Force One shoes were stolen. Report taken and sent to CID for their records.

Warrant Service – Alcovy St; – Male subject on location with a probation warrant. He was taken into custody and transported to WCSO.

Harassment – Blaine St.; MPD – In reference to a local restaurant employee alleging that sexual harassment occurred while at work. They were advised to contact the HR department to file a report.

EMS Assist – S. Madison Ave; – In reference to a patient being combative towards EMS personnel, subject was restrained and transported to Piedmont Walton by EMS for further evaluation.

Suspicious person – Holly Hill Rd.- Male subject called in reference to two subjects walking up to a vacant residence. Contact made with a male and female and the male was placed under arrest for possession of schedule 2 narcotics.

Unsecure Premises – Reed Way – Male subject called in reference to finding his neighbor’s front door open, and no one on location. All appeared okay, residence was secured.

Dispute – Walgreens – In reference to a male subject disputing with staff over the phone about his prescription. Negative contact with the male, Civil Issue.

Assist Walton SO – East Church St and Gene Bell Rd – Set up a perimeter to assist Walton County

Sheriff’s Deputies with a chase on foot. Subject was apprehended.

Dispute Non- Violent – West spring St. Advance Auto Parts – Customer came in the store trying to bring in a part that was used and not sold by the parts store that he was at. He started arguing with the store clerk when she would not accept the part.

Traffic Stop/Arrest -West Spring Street/ Bankers Blvd – In reference to traffic stop conducted for and improper tag. Driver was was arrested for his warrant out of Barrow County for FTA.

Suspicious Person – Pav Pkwy; Whataburger- In reference to a male subject (DOB: 06/17/95) sleeping in the bathroom at Whataburger. Subject was removed from the property without incident.

