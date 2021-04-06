MPD Reports: Man having a mental breakdown tries to prevent two children from getting on the school bus

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 25 – April 1, 2021. Due to the length, this report was split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Assault – West Spring St., Ihop. Ref to three females who assaulted someone in the Ihop parking lot. Conflicting stories and nothing of value on camera, advised of the warrant process.

Hit and run – West Creek Cir. Ford mustang struck complainant’s vehicle and left the scene. Report taken.

Domestic Dispute – W Washington St. A male and female were involved in a physical dispute. Felony violence Warrants obtained for the male based on witness testimony. He fled the scene prior to officer arrival.

Burglary Report – Springer Ln; In reference to complainant advising that she left her back door unlocked and her safe is now gone. Report taken.

Dispute – Ridge Road – A female was involved in a dispute with two other female subject.

The dispute became physical resulting in superficial injuries to the first female. Warrants were taken out on the other two women.

Suspicious Person/Drug Complaint – E Spring; Monroe Motor Inn. Upon investigation a male subject was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant out of Pardons and Parole. He was transported to the Walton County jail. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – South Hammond Dr at Cherokee Ave. A male subject was arrested for driving on a suspended license and possession of Methamphetamine. Warrants taken.

Dispute – East 5th Street – Dispute between two subject. One was picked up by his brother while Officers were on scene. Report Taken

Suspicious Person – East Spring Street. Female was walking around on E. Spring St. apparently intoxicated. She was given a ride home.

Unsecure Premises – W Spring St; Burger King. In reference to an open door. Building was cleared by officers. Staff from closing forgot to lock the doors. All ok.

Dispute – Lakeview Drive: In reference to subject was not allowing two children on the school bus. Subject was transported to hospital because he was having a mental breakdown.

Dispute – South Broad Street: Verbal argument between two parties. Parties were mediated and separated.

Theft – Forest Street to two batteries were stolen out of the back of a truck.

Dispute – West Spring Street (Family Dollar) In reference to subject making comments to piss on the floor if the staff does not let him use their bathroom. Employee stated that corporate office does not allow patron to use their bathrooms due to the Covid-19. Situation mediated.

Dispute – N Broad Street (Jay’s Wrecker Service): In reference to the complainant vehicle being released. The two people involved worked out an agreement. Situation mediated.

Juvenile Complaint – Store Hours Ct juveniles on playground area causing a disturbance. juveniles turned over to parents.

Dispute – West Marable St verbal dispute between two parties. One party agreed to leave the residence to prevent further incidents. Both were advised remedies and the eviction process.

Scam – South Broad St Reference to complainant being contacted by anonymous person claiming to be the FBI. Subject advised to block number and not give out personal information. All Ok