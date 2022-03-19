MPD Reports: Man in dumpster warned about being around businesses after house due to break ins; slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 10 – 17, 2022. Due to the length, this report was split into the five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – Alcovy St. White passenger car ran off the roadway for approximately 50 yards and struck a mailbox. The driver of the vehicle was gone when officers arrived. Vehicle was towed by Jays. Driver was later located and arrested for an active warrant and issued citations.

Suspicious Person – Hot Spot E Marable, subject observed siting on the side of the business. Contact made due to recent theft attempt of the business. Subject was identified, he advised he was waiting for his ride

Dispute – Green St in reference to a dispute between a woman and a subject. She was an uncooperative witness and would not give the law enforcement officer the name of her assailant.

Prowler – Cook St in reference to a woman opening her closet and an unknown person grabbing her hand. The apartment was cleared and no one was inside.

Oil Spill – E Spring St (Brown’s Oil). In reference to a large amount of oil spilled in the roadway.

Juvenile Complaint – Knight Street Lot 14. In reference to 14-year-old damaging his school laptop. Report taken.

Dispute – Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. (Tractor Supply): In reference to subject getting into a verbal argument with her husband. Report made.

Traffic Stop – Highway 78 at Highway 11. In reference to a named subject being stopped for traffic offense. A search of his vehicle found him to be in possession of misdemeanor marijuana, ecstasy, and 2 firearms. He was arrested for possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Child Abuse – Blaine St – Monroe PD 12-year-old juvenile advised a staff member at Ridgeview had assaulted him.

Dispute – East Church St & Poplar St. Dispute between two unsupervised juveniles. DFCS contacted and juveniles turned over to uncle on scene.

Welfare Check/Domestic – E Fambrough St, unknown subject called wanting an officer to check on the well-being a juvenile and her mother due to claims of meth use. Contact was made with the subject and her child. All appeared ok – she stated a domestic dispute arose and was kicked by a named subject. The subject left the residence. He subject has Spillman history involving Meth. The woman was provided a case number and advised to obtain a Temporary Protection Order and evict the subject.

Traffic Offense – East Spring St in reference to a female subject failing to maintain lane. She was arrested for failing to maintain lane and driving with a suspended license. Vehicle towed by Jay’s Towing.

Suspicious Person – S Broad Chevron Gas Station. Subject from earlier report once again observed at a closed business during the early hours of the morning, once again he was informed of the thefts in the city and to stay clear of closed business. He was in the dumpster when officers conducted a business check on foot, he was read the City Ordinance of Loitering, after reading the ordinance he was issued a citation. He was located at the Dollar General a week prior after hours and was warned then.

Traffic Offense – East Spring St In reference to a red Nissan moving on the roadway with suspended registration. Two subjects were arrested for possession of Meth and Marajuana. Approx 13-14 grams of meth and 24 grams of marijuana.

Warrant – Hitachi: Attempt on named subject: He was arrested without incident and was transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Narcotics – W Spring St; Murphys: A female subject called stating she located Methamphetamine inside the men’s room. The Methamphetamine was collected and logged into evidence to be destroyed.

Dispute – Plaza Drive in reference to family members arguing over furniture. The male was placed under arrest for Battery and the woman was 10-13 to Piedmont Walton.