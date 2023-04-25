MPD Reports: Man injured in fall from a bucket truck; entering auto and man wants girlfriend removed while he has another woman on property

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 6 – 20, 2023. Due to the length this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Shoplifting – W Spring St; Walmart- Subject arrested for attempting to shoplift $31.95 worth of merchandise from Walmart. She was transported to Monroe PD and fingerprinted for theft by shopliftng before being released on copy of citation.

Entering Auto – Ridge Rd In reference to complainant reporting his vehicle entered overnight. Vehicle was left unlocked, Report taken.

Burglary Report – Bridgeport Place; Complainant returned home from work this date to find the front door of her residence ajar. No forced entry was made and nothing was missing from the residence.

Juvenile Problem – Wheel House Lane juvenile on location has been skipping class at Carver Middle School. Walton County SRO was advised of the issue and juvenile’s mother, will make report on Monday with WCSO.

Threats – Sorrells Street; In reference to a name subect threatening to fight the complainant.

Discharging Firearms – Douglas Street; In reference to report of approximately 6 shot heard in the area.

Follow Up – Michael Etchison/Heritage Ridge – In reference to a hit and run from a week ago.

Entering Auto – McDaniel Street- Complainant has footage of an individual trying to break into his vehicle. Dusted for prints and report taken.

Traffic stop – N. Broad/Tyler St. Subject arrested for outstanding warrants out of Barrow County.

Domestic Disturbance – W Spring Street, Taco Bell. Complainant called to report to people arguing in the drive through line. Suspects were gone when officers arrived. No further action taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Complainant reported a Ford Explorer driving recklessly toward downtown. Complainant lost contact with vehicle, no contact made.

Loud music – Maple St

Dispute – Roosevelt St: In reference to the complainant advising he wanted his girlfriend to leave his property due to another female being on location. All parties agreed to stay on location and address each other civilly.

Welfare Check – W Spring St; Walmart. In reference to a named on location walking around disoriented. Contact made, nothing further.

Domestic Dispute – W Fambrough Street- Complainant was arguing with her daughter. Civil remidies advised.

Traffic Stop – W. Spring St/Carwood Dr. Vehicle stopped for no lights and failure to maintain lane. Driver was arrested for driving under the influence and open container.

Loitering – W Spring St; Walmart. Name subject was arrested for loitering on location. Subject was transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office’s jail without further incident. Report Taken.

Domestic Dispute – W Fambrough Street- called back out again due to complainant continuing to argue with her daughter. Civil remedies advised.

Damage to Property – S Madison Ave; WCSO- Complainant advised his vehicle was struck in the parking lot of Bojangles yesterday morning. Report taken.

Damage to Property – Pine Park St; Complainant advised her vehicle was damaged on the driver door. Report taken. Requested extra patrol during nighttime hours.

EMS Assist – Alcovy Street: In reference to a male subject falling from a bucket truck. EMS transported subject to Piedmont Athens due to head trauma. Turned over to EMS.

Other Law – Heritage Ridge Ct; In reference to vehicle release. Information verified, paperwork completed.

Domestic Dispute – Lee Peters Rd and Hwy 78- Report of a possible domestic dispute occurring inside a vehicle in the area of Lee Peters Road and Hwy 78 E towards Monroe. Negative contact.

Animal Complaint – Pavilion Pkwy; Publix- Dog left inside vehicle while registered owner went shopping. Registered owner made contact with officers upon arrival, and the dog was okay.

Traffic Stop – West Spring St @ Piedmont Walton; Named subject stopped for multiple traffic offenses. A search of the vehicle found him to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug related objects. He was arrested and turned over to the staff on scene at the Walton County Jail without incident.

Other Law – MLK Jr. Blvd Suite A @ AT&T; Assisted motorist with changing a tire due to a tire blow out.

Damage to Property – Ridge Road – In reference to a silver 2019 Nissan Versa.

Damage to Property – Robbie Lane; In reference to complainant’s tires being slashed and finding nails at the end of her driveway.

Dispute – Applebees: In reference to a dispute over the quality of services. Parties separated upon arrival. Report Taken.