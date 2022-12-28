MPD Reports: Man involved in hit and run stashes vehicle and reports it stolen

The City of Monroe reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 15 – 22, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – E. Spring St.- in reference to a couple arguing with each other. The male subject agreed to separate himself away from his girlfriend.

Fight in Progress – W. Spring St.- In reference to the burglary attempt earlier. The mother of one juvenile’s was on location with the juvenile. Contact was made and subject was taken into custody. The other (3) juveniles fled on foot and were apprehended a short time later.

Burglary in progress – Sorrells St- In reference to a female breaking into a vacant residence. Residence was in deplorable conditions and no contact was made.

10-37 Subject – Sussie’s Wings an intoxicated subject was at the business with his dog and making the owner of the business uncomfortable and they wish to have him criminally trespassed. The subject was Criminally trespassed from the business for 2 years.

Fight – E Church St. Two subjects fighting on location. One was arrested for simple battery family violence.

Hit and run – Ridge Rd- In reference to a dark red color PC striking the complainant’s vehicle and leaving the scene. GEARS report completed.

Lost Item – Towler St: In reference to a male subject on location to retrieve a cell phone.

Mental Patient – 6th St. In reference to a female subject wanting to voluntarily be 10-13ed, she was turned over to EMS with no issues.

Ems Assist – Plaza Dr – In reference to an unconscious male on location. Turned over to EMS.

Other Law – Mears St – In reference to contacting a staff member on location about a patient transport. Negative contact.

Dispute – Old Mill Point – In reference to a verbal dispute between a subject and her daughter. While conducting the investigation the daughter was arrested for obstruction of officer on a juvenile complaint form and charged with CHINS ungovernable. Turned over to her mother due to juvenile not wanting to accept her.

Suspicious Vehicle – Huddle House- In Reference to a suspicious vehicle that pulled into the Huddle House parking lot. No contact with the vehicle.

Juvenile Complaint – Wheelhouse Ln- In connection to previous call. Juvenile left the residence and went to a friend’s house but returned home upon arrival. All okay.

EMS Assist – S. Broad St. – In reference to staff wanting a resident tested for alcohol to ensure he was not violating their policy. Staff was advised the resident would not be tested for alcohol and the scene was turned over to EMS.

Civil Issue – Magnolia Terrace – In reference to a named female subject not being able to get inside because her boyfriend had locked all the doors and was asleep. The boyfriend was woken up and let her inside. All Ok.

Dispute – Booth Dr – In reference to a verbal dispute between two subject. Parties separated. All Ok.

Stolen Vehicle – Classic Trl.- Subject was stating that vehicle was stolen, vehicle was not stolen subject was involved in a hit and run in county and stashed the vehicle, Subject arrested for Obstruction and False report of a crime

Damage to Property – Cook Pl. Complainant reported an unknown person striking their parked vehicle overnight, report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 138 @ W Spring- In reference to the caller stating a red Kia passenger vehicle ran a red light and then almost backed into them at another red light. Negative contact was made with the vehicle.