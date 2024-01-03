MPD Reports: Man laying in front of business wrapped in trash bags for warmth given warm meal by officer

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 21 – 28, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – Meadowalk Dr. In reference to a vehicle parked in front of the complainants’ house while visiting a house nearby. The vehicle was moved.

Juvenile Complaint -Church’s Chicken- Complainant advised of juveniles hitting another juvenile. Contact was made with the juveniles on GW Carver and they advised they were playing. All ok.

Shoplifting – W Spring St- In reference to the same female again entering the store and stealing items. Store employees advised they do not want to press charges. Area checked. Negative contact.

Damage to Property – Felker St. In reference to tenants possibly damaging a water meter. Civil remedies were advised.

Suspicious Vehicle – W Spring St- In reference to a van parked in a designated parking spot in the parking lot and not moving when asked by the business owner. Issue resolved.

Dispute – Ridge Rd – Civil issue between mother and daughter. Remedies advised.

Dispute Report – Blaine St; MPD -Named female wanted to document that her ex-boyfriend was sending her messages possibly threatening her. She was given civil remedies, incident documented.

Agency Assist – Douglas Street – DFCS requesting law enforcement due to residents not opening the door for a welfare check. Contact was made upon officer arrival.

Traffic Stop / Arrest – S Broad St.@ Alcovy St. – Subject stopped for no signal, FTML, and brake light violation. A probable cause search was conducted due to the odor of marijuana and the passenger was arrested for Poss. of Marijuana Less than 1oz., fingerprinted, and released on a copy of his citation.

Suspicious Vehicle – Walton Truck Stop, contact made with subject who was parked facing oncoming traffic in the entrance to the truck stop. Contact made to insure vehicle was not broken down and to insure no criminal activity was afoot such as DUI or etc.

Suspicious/Foot Pursuit – E Church St at S Hammond, two subjects observed walking along E Church St. One male wearing a white hoody, one with a white, red and blue jacket. Subjects fled on foot behind a residence and jumped multiple fences. Officer lost contact, area was checked heavily to insure no vehicles had been entered.

Burglary in Progress – Edwards St – Complainant stated someone was in her house. Residence and curtilage searched with negative evidence or contact.

Suspicious Person – Nationwide at E Spring and Baker. Male subject observed lying in front of the business wrapped in trash bags. Due to the cold weather, contact was made to check on well-being. Attempted to make contact with the FISH, no answer. Subject advised he had not eaten in for an extended period of time. Subject was provided a warm meal by officer.

Harassment – Pine Park; – In reference to male subject refusing to leave female subject alone. Report taken. All OK on location.

Emergency Message – Oak St.- Caller from Piedmont Atlanta called needing to make contact with a resident at Oak St. Contact was made with a resident who advised they would make contact with Piedmont.

Damage to Property – Mayfield Dr; AAA Trucking- Male subject reporting damage to his GMC truck caused by a juvenile throwing a rock at it. Report taken.

Harassment – E. Spring St.- Male subject requested to make a report in reference to getting harassing text messages from girlfriend’s biological father who resides in Texas. Remedies advised.

Suspicious Person – S. Broad St.; Marathon Gas Station – In reference to a male subject being observed at the gas station and known to have warrants. He was taken into custody and turned over to staff at Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Theft Report – Plaza Tr; – Female subject reported clothes missing, but has not seen anyone in her residence. Report taken.

Other Law – Blaine St.- Subject requesting an officer to stand by for a divorce property

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 138; Chick Fil A- Staff reporting a male subject driving a gold Chevy Trailblazer appeared intoxicated while in the drive-thru and staff saw an open container of alcoholic beverage. He was arrested for Open Container, Obstruction, and Driving While License Revoked. He was taken to WCSO jail without incident.

