MPD Reports: Man locks himself in pair of handcuffs; K9 picked up browsing at grocery store

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 9 – 16, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into six parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Other Law – West Spring Street (Walmart). In reference to the complainant locking himself in a pair of handcuffs. Subject checked fine through GCIC, and was released from his entrapment.

Suspicious Person – North Broad Street (Golden Pantry) In reference to an elderly female subject walking down the sidewalk with a bag on her foot. Contact made with her and she stated that she was okay. Denied a courtesy ride to the store.

Assault Law – South Broad St (Johns Supermarket). In reference to the complainant stating another employee hit her in the face. Video surveillance footage was viewed, and a Battery warrant will be taken on the accused.

Burglary – E Fambrough in reference to a male having his phone stolen by another named male who had forced his way into the complainant’s residence and taken his cell phone. The subject then ran out of the residence.

Sexual Battery – Martin Luther King Jr Blvd (LongHorns) A male was arrested for sexual battery after putting his arms around two females that he did not know. He put his hand on the victims chest, stated he was drunk and looking for a good time. He was transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Dispute/Warrant Service – Area of Custom Way. A female called 911 due to a male throwing a phone at her windshield. She called again and did not want the police to respond. Dispatch advised she had an active warrant for her arrest. She was observed leaving the scene and contact was made. Warrant confirmed for probation violation. OC-gun violation. She was transported to the WCSO without incident.

Assault – W Spring St. Piedmont Walton. A male was stabbed somewhere on Cook St or Cook Place. Piedmont Walton staff called due to the injury to his left arm. The victim could not provide information on who stabbed him or an exact location. He stated he was in a scuffle with a male and both were drinking. He did not want to press charges. Non-Prosecution Waiver signed.

Animal Complaint – West Spring Street (Quality Foods). In reference to a small K9 walking into the grocery store and browsing. The K9 was transported to Walton Animal Shelter and released to staff. A short while later, the owner was found, and advised of where the K9 was located.

Traffic stop – Felker Street at Mobley Circle. In reference to officer attempting to stop a vehicle. A black male passenger ran from the vehicle on foot prior to emergency lights being activated. K-9 Debo was Deployed and tracked the subject all the way to South Hammond Drive. It is believed the male subject was picked up via vehicle at this location.