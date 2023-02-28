MPD Reports: Man picked up on animal cruelty charges; narcotics keep man up for 7 days; mental health issues and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 16 – 23, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Warrant Attempt – Sorrells St – In reference to locating a named subject for an animal cruelty warrant out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. The subject was not on location at his residence but his father stated he was at work. He was located at his place of work and taken into custody.

Mental Person – Walton Road in reference to a male subject who had been using narcotics and had been up for seven days. He advised he was okay and did not want any medical attention.

Wanted Person – Alcovy St. Named subject taken to Walton County Jail on probation violation warrant.

Theft Report – Blaine St in reference to a stolen Glock 43 X from 1215 Custom Way on 02/12/2.3

Warrant Attempt – Sporty Ln.- In reference to a male subject having active warrants, negative contact.

Suspicious Vehicle – Aycock Ave.- In reference to a vehicle parked in a no parking zone. The driver had active warrants out of Florida and was taken into custody.

Other Law – Blaine St in reference to the complainant wanting to know where her grandchild should report getting threats. The grandchild resides in Covington.

Suspicious Person – E Spring Street at Glen Iris Drive in reference to a male subject in the middle of the road with his wheelchair.

Warrant – Monroe Police Department- In reference to a female subject having active warrants. She turned turned herself in and was taken into custody without incident.

Suspicious Person – Downtown – In reference to three males riding bicycles along the sidewalks in downtown. Contact was made with the subjects. After a consent search one was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine.

Suspicious Person – S. Madison Ave. In reference to person refusing to leave. Contact made with a named subject who refused to identify himself. He was tased and arrested for outstanding probation warrant and obstruction.

Suicide Threat – West Spring Street – In reference to a patient in the clinic making a comment that she did not want to live anymore. She willingly drove to the hospital for help. All ok.

Wanted Person – Alcovy St in reference to a named subject had an active probation violation warrant. The subject was transported to ECSO.

Assault – Piedmont Walton- In reference to (2) sisters getting into a physical altercation. The individual in the ER admitted to starting the altercation.

Suspicious Person – E Spring St; FISH Thrift Store – In reference to a male subject on location. He refused EMS services; he was sent on his way without incident.

Dispute – Wheel House Lane – Complainant was in a verbal dispute with her unborn child’s father. He was awakened by a juvenile, which caused him to became irate and argue with the complainant. He was not on location upon law enforcement official’s arrival. The complainant was advised on Temporary Protection Order process.

Domestic Dispute – Colquitt St. – Female subject on scene advising a named male subject hit her on the back of the head then left the scene in a gray passenger car. No visible injuries observed, or independent third-party witness. Incident documented.

Juvenile Problem – S Broad St; Hammock Park – In reference to a juvenile asking for a ride. Contact made with the juvenile. He was given a ride home and turned over to his mother without incident.

Med Assist – Wall St – Assist MED unit with subject in crisis, turned over to EMS.

Fight – Plaza Dr. – In reference to subjects fighting in the parking lot. Parties were separated, no one wished to press charges.

Domestic – E. Marable St. – Husband and wife were having a domestic dispute that turned violent. The son stepped in to protect his mother and then father and son got into a physical altercation. Warrants taken on the father, who left the scene prior to officer arrival.

Intoxicated Person -Nowell St. – While patrolling the area of Nowell St I observed a group of subjects standing around a white pickup truck. The subject exited the driver seat of the vehicle and was un- steady on his feet. Subject appeared to urinate on himself. The vehicle was not running at the time contact was made. Subject was identified and advised to find a ride home and not to drive.

Dispute – Plaza Dr mother of female subject wanted the boyfriend to leave and be criminal trespassed from property.

Follow Up – E Marable St; – In reference to a previous call. Anonymous caller advised the named was back on location hiding in the backyard. He was located in a tent behind the residence. He was taken into custody without incident.

Dispute – Tanglewood Lane – Verbal dispute between a female and male. Not physical, girlfriend was gone on arrival when PD responded. She has an active warrant through Walton County.

Suspicious Person – E Spring St; Mr. Quicks – Male subject on location laying on the ground. He was helped back into his wheelchair. Store clerk at Mr. Quicks advised he could stay on location.

Suspicious Vehicle – W Spring St; Quality Foods – Named subject on location after regular business hours. Barber was found to be intoxicated and had multiple open containers inside the vehicle. He was placed under arrest for DUI, open container, and loitering.

Suspicious Vehicle – Plaza Dr. Vehicle located in parking lot of apartments, occupied by named subject from earlier incident at Plaza Dr. He was served with criminal trespass from a property.