MPD Reports: Man reports he’s been bitten by a roach and needs treatment; Juvenile runaway reports encounter with suspicious person

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 28 to May 5, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Stop – S Broad at E Church St. Toyota Corolla stopped for brake light out. Subsequent investigation led to the driver being arrested for false name, driving while suspended, and warrants out of Newton County.

Theft – Douglas Street in reference to an unknown bike being stolen out of a shed. Possibly red or black.

Unknown Law – S Broad St. Subject wanted to speak with an officer about someone having a warrant. He was sent on his way.

Juvenile Runaway – Michael Circle. A female juvenile left the residence sometime during the night of 30APR22. Possibly staying with a named subject subject at Michael Cir. Report made and she listed as missing on GCIC.

Shoplifting – Chestnut Cup Board in reference to a named subject stealing items from the store. He was arrested and transported to the jail.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St Harrys Marathon. Female subject on location for a long period of time. Made contact with the due to being on location with no loiter signs posted. She informed officers she did not have time for Monroe PD. Gave consent to search her vehicle, marijuana located.

Warrant Attempt – Douglas Street in reference to units attempting to serve a warrant on a named subject. Contact was made with him and warrant was confirmed, transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Disturbing the Peace – Sycamore Court in reference to a named subject knocking on the neighbor’s door screaming and cursing. She was arrested for disorderly conduct and taken to WCSO.

Entering Auto – Pine Park St; In reference to the complainant’s vehicle being entered overnight and their wallet being stolen.

Threats – Tall Oaks; In reference to the complainant stating that a tenant threatened her. Report taken.

Theft – Tall Oaks Ln in reference to a subject who claimed the security guard for Tall Oaks stole $5,000 from his apartment yesterday.

Shoplifting – W Spring St; Walmart. Female subject arrested for stealing $70 in items. She was transported to MPD and released on copy.

Assault Law – Clay Wheel Cir; In reference to the complainant stating she was shoved to the ground by a male subject. Report taken.

Mental Person – E Spring Street in reference to a male subject claiming he was bit by a roach in his refrigerator. Subject said he was at 411 Maple Way when he saw roaches in the kitchen, and he wanted to clean up at the Monroe Veterinary Clinic. He was sent on his way.

Harassment – Davis St: In reference to the complainant stating her husband hacked her phone and stole her pills from their house in Athens. The Complainant is visiting her mother here in Monroe. The complainant was advised she had to file the report with Athens Clark County PD.

Damage To Property – Tractor Supply: Named subject reported that last Friday his vehicle was struck while he was inside Tractor Supply. Needed Report for insurance purposes.

Fraud Report – Plaza Trce. Complainant reported a bank account being opened under her name at Wells Fargo.

Mental Patient – Breedlove Drive; Ridgeview. Patient Johnny Baxter was spoken to at family’s request, Johnny was informed of procedure to leave out.

Damage to Property – Wheel House Ln; In reference to a vehicle striking another vehicle. Private Property accident, Report in GEARS

Dispute – Pine Park – Female subject called saying there were individuals in the house with her kids that she did not want there. Remedies advised.

Assault – W Spring St Piedmont Walton – In reference to a female subject being assaulted at a park on Sunday Night and requesting a report. She had an outstanding warrant out of the SO and was taken into custody without incident. Report taken.

Follow Up – Michael Cir. – The juvenile reported missing on April 30th was found and turned over to her parents. CID notified about a suspicious person/vehicle in the area trying to get people into the vehicle. The juvenile subject reported she had an encounter with said person. CID responded to the scene.

Mental Subject – Sycamore Ct. – Female subject requested an ambulance due to experiencing a mental episode.

Traffic Stop – N. Broad St. @ Hwy 78 – Vehicle stopped due to an out-tag light. The driver was discovered to have an active warrant for failure to appear in reference to traffic charges out of WCSO. The driver was subsequently arrested.

Traffic Stop – N Broad and E Spring St – Named subject was stopped for failure to maintain lane and was arrested for outstanding warrants out of Hall County. He was transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Prowler/foot pursuit – Wheelhouse Lane – In reference to a named subject knocking on the complainant’s door and not leaving. Upon officer arrival, he was uncooperative and tried to flee on foot. He was apprehended after a short chase and charged with obstruction and possession of a schedule II drug.