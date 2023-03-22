MPD Reports: Man reports wife’s been lying to him; traffic stop/dog bite/weird weed effect calls net warrant arrests

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 9 – 16, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Other Law – E Marable St. – Complainant wanted to make a report on his wife behaving oddly and lying to him about her whereabouts. Report taken.

Firearms – Tanglewood – Multiple callers advised of 10-20 gunshots heard close to the trail that leads to Green Acres. Tanglewood was checked with negative contact. Walton County Sheriff’s Office was advised to check Green Acres.

Suspicious vehicle – N. Wayne St. – In reference to a vehicle parked in the roadway running and unoccupied, contact was made with the owner who stated she was door-dashing and parked there to pick up the order. The driver was advised to park in designated areas and not in the road.

EMS Assist – Roosevelt St; subject had an allergic reaction after eating shrimp. The subject was allergic to shellfish. Turned over to EMS.

Transport – S Broad St. – Male on sight originally called stating he was hit by a car. It was discovered he had not been hit by a car, but needed a ride home.

Welfare check – Pavilion Parkway- In reference to the complainant being concerned about her son’s well-being, the male subject, and friend were given a ride to Haven Inn.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Norris St at S Madison Ave: Subject was arrested for a WCSO Warrant following a traffic stop for an equipment violation.

Suspicious persons – Fleeting way – In reference to juveniles covering their faces, knocking on doors, and running away. The area was checked, and no contact was made with the juveniles. A vehicle with an open door was located on Breedlove Ct. Contact was made with the owner who advised he accidentally left the door open and nothing was taken from the vehicle.

Assault – Wheelhouse ln; – In reference to a male subject being bit by a dog during a dispute. He was transported to Piedmont Walton for treatment. Report taken, follow-up needed. After being released from the hospital, the was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of WCSO. He was transported to the jail without incident.

Suspicious vehicle – Hwy 138- In reference to a suspicious vehicle failing to maintain lane traveling towards Monroe, negative contact.

EMS assist – W. Marable St. – Units were dispatched to the address to assist EMS due to the unknown nature of the call. Upon arrival, officers met with the male subject who stated he had smoked weed and felt weird. He was evaluated by EMS and refused transport to the hospital; he was arrested on two outstanding warrants and transported to the WCSO without issue.

Rape – Davis St; Male subject arrested for Rape and Child Molestation against a 15-year-old female after an investigation by CID.

Mental Patient – Green St- In reference to a male subject on location stating he had bugs crawling in his skin. Turned over to EMS.

Stolen Vehicle – Carver Pl – In reference to a red Honda Accord possibly stolen during the night. The complainant stated that she was behind on several payments. The vehicle was repossessed on this date.

Dispute – W Spring St – In reference to a verbal dispute between two subject about the sister of one being late for work. She requested that the subject and her younger sister leave, both parties left without incident.

Suicide Threat – Carver Pl – In reference to the complainant’s daughter having a breakdown. She denied wanting to harm herself and stated she was overwhelmed. She denied wanting to be taken to the hospital.

Harassment – Knight St; – Complainant reported neighbors harassing him by leaving feces on his porch, report completed.

Shoplifting/”foot pursuit” – W Spring St – In reference to a male subject stealing from WalMart. Contact was made with him at Chick Fil A and after a brief foot pursuit he was taken into custody.

Fire Assist – Felker St. Report of electrical fire, Turned over to Monroe Fire.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 & George L Pike. Report of vehicle running the complainant off the road while in the county. Area checked with no contact.

Suspicious person – E Marable St -in reference to two subject smoking marijuana outside in the parking lot. Both female subjects received citations and were released.

Civil Issue – Knight Street; – Complainant reported tenants who haven’t been evicted damaging the trailer and leaving debris. The complainant was advised of civil remedies.

Damage to Property – Elm Dr- In reference to the complainant stating her ex-boyfriend came into her house and damaged her belongings. Miscellaneous personal items were knocked off the nightstand in the bedroom. The complainant stated she did not want to pursue charges that she wanted the incident recorded due to her filing a Temporary Protection Order.

Traffic Stop – Highway 78 Truck Stop – Vehicle was stopped for window tint. Driver was a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Driver was arrested.

Suspicious vehicle – Hwy 138/ W. Spring St.- In reference to a black in color mustang that had a gas pump hose still in the gas tank. The caller followed the vehicle from Sardis Ch. Rd to the U apartments, the driver stated he had forgotten the pump was still in his vehicle when he left the gas station. The incident occurred in the county, Turned over to WCSO.

Dispute – Towler St – Male subject on location causing a disturbance with his mother. He does not live at the location. He requested officers give him a ride to an open business. Due to not having a wallet, money, or phone, he was not provided a ride to a Monroe business. The complainant called due to him refusing to leave the property, however, she did not want him criminally trespassed from the property.

Suspicious Vehicle – MLK JR BLVD: Zaxby’s: Intoxicated driver pulled into Zaxby’s parking lot after striking an unknown object causing damage to his vehicle and a flat tire. He was arrested for DUI by Georgia State Patrol. The incident was turned over to GSP.