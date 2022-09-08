MPD Reports: Man returned to hospital after jumping from moving vehicle; rap studio equipment stolen; customers with live chicken complain to eatery their chicken is under-cooked

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 25 – Sept. 1, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Juvenile Complaint – W Spring St; Piedmont Walton- Staff called in reference to a subject jumping from moving vehicle. He was returned to the hospital without incident.

Juvenile Runaway – Michael Cir In reference to a subject running away from home. Located and returned home. Remedies advised.

Missing Person – Tigers Way -Walton County Sheriff’s Office handled the incident because it stemmed from an address outside the City.

Threats – Lakeview Dr. Complainant advised she and her husband were being harassed by phone by an ex-boyfriend. Report taken for documentation.

Dispute – at Hitachi in reference to a female subject requesting information for a Temporary Protection Order. Remedies advised. All ok.

Traffic Stop – N Broad at Tanglewood Dr. Traffic stop conducted on a blue passenger car for reckless driving. Driver failed to yield. Once the vehicle was stopped the driver was found to be driving under the influence. Arrest was made multiple citations were issued. Driver was jailed at the WCSO.

Suspicious Vehicle – Taco Bell in reference to two people asleep in a vehicle in the parking lot. A female subject was arrested for failure to appear warrant through Carroll County. She transported to WCSO without further incident.

Dispute – Lakeview dr. – In reference to a male and female in a verbal argument. All was okay and law enforcement was not needed, remedies advised.

Tree Down – East Marable/Bryant Rd -Officer observed a tree fall into the roadway while conducting an area check. The tree was removed by City workers.

Other Law – Highway 78. In reference to the complainant stating a garbage truck spilled packing peanuts on Highway 78 in Athens, and followed the truck to the Monroe waste site. Complainant advised to call Clarke County.

Dispute – W Spring St; Haven Inn- In reference to a male subject on location not paying and refusing to leave. He left when told and was criminally trespassed from property.

Missing Person – W Marable St -Recurring issue by family of female called stating she was missing from the residence. She was located at Taylor’s Towing and returned home.

Burglary Report – E Fambrough St- Complainant reporting his rap studio equipment was taken from his residence while he was gone. Report taken.

Lost Item Report – South Broad St -Female called in reference to an unknown person stealing money she dropped. The money was located in her food container.

Juvenile Complaint – Carver Pl; In reference to a subject running away from residence. Subject returned prior to Officer departure and was advised to listen to guardian.

Aggravated Assault – East Fambrough St – Male subject called in reference to another pointing a firearm at him. He then refused to provide any information and demanded officers leave his property.

Theft – W Spring St; Walmart- Female was observed taking items from the lost and found. She was arrested for theft of mislaid property. Warrants to be taken.

Harassment – Creekside Way – Female subject called in reference to her child’s grandmother driving by her residence harassing her. Remedies advised.

Suspicious Person – Popeyes -Manager called in reference to two black males filming employees and refusing to leave. Prior to arrival the subjects claimed their chicken was uncooked and provided a bag where a live chicken was inside. Subjects were gone when officers arrived.

Suspicious Vehicle – Fambrough St Reference to complainant wanting to take pictures for civil remedies.

Dispute – S Broad St. Subjects on location arguing over property and allegation of assault were made. No evidence was provided by either party who were both intoxicated. Report taken.

Warrant Attempt – Hubbard St: Male subject was arrested for multiple violations of probation after being visually identified by officers. He was transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Suspicious Persons – MLK; Tractor Supply. Managers reported four black males with video cameras came into the store on the previous date stating vulgar things and then bought and returned chickens.