MPD Reports: Man sends himself $400 from his brother’s phone through Cashapp; strange woman hits man and then follows him by car

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents during the period March 3 – 10, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Damage to Property – S. Madison Ave; In reference to several items being damaged. Report taken.

Entering Auto – in reference to a black male subject attempted to enter the complainant’s vehicle.

Suicide Report – King Street; A. Third party report of subject possibly being suicidal. Contact made with subject who stated she was okay.

Dispute – N Broad Street in reference to a room is refusing to answer the door to check out. The female subject was placed under arrested for Criminal Trespass.

Disabled Vehicle – W. Highland Avenue. Vehicle disabled in the roadway. Vehicle verified to have no insurance and towed off the roadway.

Suspicious Vehicle – Tanglewood Drive in reference to a vehicle parked in the office parking lot. The vehicle was not stolen, and the supervisor was told to call their own wrecker service if they want it gone.

Traffic Stop – W Spring St at Etten Dr. A male subject was arrested for Driving W/O a valid Driver’s License. He was fingerprinted and released on a copy of the citation. Report taken

Traffic Stop -N Broad St at Golden Pantry. Subject was arrested for driving with a suspended license. He was fingerprinted and released on a copy of the citation. Report taken.

Fraud – Tall Oaks Ln; In reference to the complainant’s brother sending himself $400 through Cashapp from the complainant’s phone.

Domestic Dispute – Plaza Trc – In reference to complainant wanting his girlfriend to leave his residence. She left prior to officer’s arrival.

Agency Assist GSP – N. Broad St.- Reference to Georgia State Patrol traffic stop resulting in arrest for DUI.

Harassing Calls – In reference to complainant receiving multiple phone calls from her ex-boyfriend,. Civil remedies advised.

Dispute – Deer Acres Inn- a female, who he doesn’t know, was trying to hit him. He left Deer Acres on foot; he advised the female was following him in a white vehicle. Female was gone when officers arrived.

Sexual Harassment – Hitachi – In reference to a Hitachi Employee being sexually harassed by another employee. Report Taken.

Theft Report – W Spring St – Home Depot. In reference to a bag theft off the back of a pickup on Monday. Report Taken

Traffic Stop Atha St / S Broad – Subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Mental Person – N Broad St -Complainant called in reference to his elderly grandmother who suffers from dementia walking in the roadway. Grandmother left with family members.

Warrant Attempt – E Church St: In reference to a subject having an active warrant out of Walton County for violation of probation. He was arrested and transported to Walton County Jail.

Dispute/Juvenile Issue -Plaza Dr – Complainant advised her 14-year-old daughter ran away with her sister. She advised sister is possibly using 38D. Complainant advised this is an ongoing issue. Report Taken.

Warrant Service – Ridgeview – Female subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant from Crawford County.

Shoplifting – W Spring St – Walmart Subject was detained by LP Associates for shoplifting. She was taken into custody and transported to the MPD where she was released on copy of citation. While on scene a juvenile was located and turned over to the mother.