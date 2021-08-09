MPD Reports: Man smokes marijuana in bathroom at children’s bookstore; preacher asked to turn it down after noise complaints

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 29 – Aug. 5, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Unknown Law – Kendall Ct. In reference to the complainant heard yelling coming from this location. Contact was made with two parties who were arguing over waking up late. Report made.

Rape – Blaine St (MPD) In reference to the complainant stating she believes her 13-year-old daughter was raped at 7 years, and 12 years by another juvenile. Report taken.

Assault – Nowell St In reference to subject getting into an argument with her mother. (Subject was given permission to leave with her boyfriend and his mother for the night.) DFACS referral was made. Report was made.

Shoplifting – W Spring Street in reference to a female subject shoplifted from WalMart several times. The female was identified, and warrants were taken out.

Vehicle Accident w/ Building – Tall Oaks West in reference to a vehicle vs building. The subject was arrested for driving under the influence and transported to the jail.

Burglary – Towler St. Complainant came home to find his door kicked in, no items of value stolen. A witness at another apartment it was alleged to have seen the incident but refused to come to the door when contact was attempted. report taken.

Dispute – South Broad St in reference to a verbal argument between two parties. Both parties agreed to got their own ways, all ok

Suspicious Person – West Spring St in reference to a named subject on location after closing. He was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm without a carry permit.

Other Law – MLK Jr Blvd in reference to teens hanging out in the parking lot. Subjects were asked to leave and warned not to hang out in the parking lots.

Suspicious Person – Edwards St & Ford St in reference to a named subject walking on Edwards St. He was arrested for an active warrant out of Putnam County S.O.

Suspicious Person – N Broad St – The Story Shop. Reference black male who entered bathroom to smoke marijuana. Contact was made outside the store and he was criminally trespassed and warned for marijuana less than oz.

Weapons – E Washington St./Wheeler St. Caller advised there was a group of males in the apartment complex that were looking to start trouble.

Loud Music – W Spring St. – The preacher of the church was advised they needed to turn the microphone down due to noise complaints.

Traffic Stop – N. Broad St @ Tanglewood Dr. – Vehicle stopped for tag frame cover. During the course of the stop a GCIC inquiry revealed the driver had a suspended Georgia driver’s license for failure to appear. The subject was subsequently arrested and transported to the jail.