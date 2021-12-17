MPD Reports: Man sustains gunshot wound to thigh; mean caretaker; gun stolen from car and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 9 – 16, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into six parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – In reference to the complainant’s son refusing to leave. Son left without incident.

Illegal Parking – Tangle Wood Drive in reference to a truck blocking the complainant’s driveway.

Suspicious Person – Alcovy St; In reference to a w/m walking down the road possibly drunk. Contact was made with the male who was not drunk.

Other Law – E Marable Street in reference meeting with complainant at the hospital because her caretaker was being mean to her.

Theft – West Spring Street in reference to the complainant stating his book bag containing some of his clothing was stolen from outside of the library. Cameras were reviewed and confirmed a white male did take his bag. Russell advised he does not want a police report since the Officer nor the library could ID the subject.

Other Law – E. Church St; In reference to the complainant stating a named female who has warrants was walking down the road towards Jack Peters Store. Contact was made with the subject who was arrested for her warrant.

Gunshot Wound – Douglas St: A male sustained a gunshot wound to the right thigh. EMS transported him to Athens Piedmont. CID responded.

Dispute – W. Spring St; In reference to the complainant stating her ex-boyfriend hit her in the face. Report taken.

Juvenile Complaint – East Fambrough – In reference to an 11-year-old female refusing to go to school. Juvenile was taken to school by Officer.

Violation of Temporary Protection Order – UPS Store: Regarding a woman when the male was shown to be in violation of TPO. Officer made contact with DA’s office due to the couple having court this morning regarding the TPO. DA and Judge had prior knowledge of the case. Report taken.

Entering Auto – S Madison Ave: Complainant stated firearm was removed from the vehicle. Complainant stated on 11/24/21 a Ruger LCP .380 was taken from his unlocked truck. Pertinent information supplied. Firearm entered onto GCIC.

Vehicle pursuit – N Broad and Tanglewood – A named subject fled the scene of a traffic stop and was arrested for obstruction, fleeing and attempting to elude, and cruelty to children in the 2nd degree.

Traffic Stop – A named subject was arrested on a warrant out of Oconee County.

Suspicious Person – West Spring Street (Waffle House). In reference to a male sleeping behind the dumpster. Contact was made with the subject stated that he wasn’t feeling well, and believed he had covid. He denied an ambulance to check him out, and stated he would walk to Piedmont Walton.