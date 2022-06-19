MPD Reports: Man taken to hospital after jumping in front of wife’s departing car during argument

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 9 – 16, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – E Church St: Male subject on scene having a mental episode. He did not need medical assistance. All was ok.

Civil Issue – LR Burger: Caller stated his vehicle was not fixed correctly by Sky Collision. Civil Remedies advised.

Unknown Law – McDaniel at Breedlove. Call originally came out as an accident with a pedestrian. It was later determined that the male subject fell while walking. He was turned over to EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Civil Issue – N. Broad St; Deer Acres. Male was criminally trespassed for two years and given a ride to FISH for assistance in getting to Athens.

Suspicious Person – S. Broad & 5th Street. In reference to a report of persons walking down the road with a rifle. All 10-4.

Dispute – W. Spring St; Piedmont Walton. A female and male got into a verbal dispute while driving to the hospital, report taken.

Juvenile Complaint – John’s Supermarket: Complainant stated a male wearing a red shirt and black pants was attempting to enter vehicles in parking lot. Officers’ canvassed area but could not locate juvenile.

Stolen Property – W Creek Circle – In reference to a dirt bike that was stolen overnight. report taken remedies given.

Suspicious Person – Alcovy St. – The subject was attempting to block in an animal control officer at her residence in order to ask her about his lost animal. The subject was strongly encouraged to never do that again.

911 Hangup – Pine Park St. Juvenile took mother’s phone and called 911 multiple times. All was ok and remedies were advised.

Juvenile Runaway – Southside – In reference to the callers’ daughter leaving the residence without permission. The caller stated the child is unruly. The caller was advised to contact her child’s probation officer. The juvenile was present upon my arrival.

Traffic Stop – HWY 138 – Two female were arrested for numerous drug charges following a traffic stop. Both subjects were transported to the Walton County Jail.

Missing Person – Marable Manor in reference to a female leaving the care home. She was located by a family member and was returned. All ok.

Missing Person – Woodland Road. In reference to a 75-year-old male missing since last date. He had transported to Piedmont Athens last date in reference to a fall. The family was notified.

Suspicious Person – Horizon Court. In reference to two subjects in a white Honda Accord soliciting. Contact was made, and subjects left the area. All okay.

Mental Patient – Breedlove Drive (Med link) In reference to a signed 10-13 on a female subject. She was transported by MPD to Piedmont Walton without incident.

Welfare Check – E Spring St. In reference to a juvenile being struck. A named person on location advised no one was hit. She was found to have a probation violation and failure to appear. She was transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office with no incident.

Dispute – E Church St in reference to two female subject arguing over cleaning responsibilities. Both parties advised to stay separated. All ok.

Dispute – Towler St in reference to a couple arguing over money. The jumped male in front of his wife’s vehicle while she attempted to drive away. He was transported by Walton County EMS. Report taken.