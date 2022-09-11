MPD Reports: Man tased and arrested after pursuit and foot chase; Juveniles smoking marijuana turned over to parents

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 25 – Sept. 1, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Davis St. – In reference to a civil issue over a lawnmower. Remedies advised.

Dispute – W. Spring; Haven Inn. Female subject removed from property and criminally trespassed at owner’s request

Theft Report – Walgreens – Complainant accidentally left her purse in a buggy. When she returned to the store the purse was gone. An unidentified white female was observed on video taking the purse. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – West Spring St in reference to a family asking for money. The family was asked to quit asking for money.

Damage to Property – Pine View Dr. Male reported his neighbor taking his mailbox out of the ground. No proof of this existed. Mailbox was undamaged and put back in ground.

Traffic Stop – Alcovy St@Glenwood Dr: Female subject was arrested for an outstanding probation violation following a traffic stop for an expired tag. She was transported to the WC Jail without incident.

Suspicious Person – W Creek Circle: Regarding a male walking around stabbing mailboxes with a knife. Subject on location having a mental health episode. He denied medical attention. All was ok.

Scam – Green Street in reference to the complainant got scammed out of $50.

Dispute – Pine View Drive. Female subject reported her ex-boyfriend threatened her. No PC to validate charge, report taken.

Suspicious Person – E. Church St. – Two juveniles were behind the business smoking marijuana. Parents of the juveniles were contacted. Juveniles were turned over to parents.

Enter Auto – S Hammond Dr. – In reference to someone inside the complainant’s vehicle. Negative contact with anyone, vehicle was locked. Report taken.

Suspicious person – John’s supermarket – In reference to a female on location possibly involved in a theft earlier this date. She was questioned and sent on her way.

Dispute – Atha St.- In reference to a verbal dispute which resulted in one party receiving injury. Probable cause for an arrest was not established and the complainant was advised of the warrant application process. Report taken.

Loud Music – Monroe Area High School- In reference to loud music coming from the school. Negative contact with any loud music.

Vehicle Pursuit – Green St. – In reference to a vehicle pursuit with a male subject that started on King St and ended in Tanglewood. The subject attempted to flee the vehicle on foot. After a foot pursuit, the subject was tased and taken into custody on multiple outstanding warrants and several traffic violations and felony fleeing.

Dispute – N Broad St. – A female and male subject in a verbal dispute about the male damaging the female’s vehicle. She was heavily intoxicated and the male had also been drinking. The two were turned over to family members to drive them home. Private Property Accident report in GEARS.

Transport – Barrow County Jail- Male subject was picked up from Barrow County Jail on an active warrant for failure to appear.

Suspicious person – Spring and Broad In reference to a male walking down Spring St yelling about a spiritual journey. He was advised to stay on the sidewalk and sent on his way.