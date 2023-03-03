MPD Reports: Man threatens his family with hammer; woman reports teenagers with guns; mental health issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Fe. 16 – 23, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Other Law – Piedmont Walton – In reference to a signed 10-13 Patient, getting out of the hospital and running off the property. Officers and Monroe Fire conducted a search of the HWY 78 area and surrounding areas. CID responded with the drone. The female was located by the Sheriff’s office at her residence in Walnut Grove and returned to the hospital.

Runaway Juvenile – Reed Way, juvenile returned home on 02/20/23 reported as missing on 02/19/2023, removed from GCIC

Unknown – Michael Etchison Rd- In reference to a male lying down on the side of the road, upon contact it was discovered the male was homeless. He was given a room at the Haven Inn by fish and was given a ride there. WCSO call.

Missing Person – N Broad St. A named female did not check back into her in-home care facility. She has a history of mental illness. Information was gathered, and CID was notified. Due to mental health issues, she was entered on GCIC as a missing person. Last seen wearing blue jeans and a multi-colored jacket. CID was notified.

Juvenile complaint – Quality Foods- The area was checked for juveniles; they were seen by a third party leaving the area.

Suspicious vehicle – W. Spring St- In reference to a truck blocking an isle and in the roadway, the vehicle had run out of gas and the female driver was waiting for someone to arrive with gas. All okay.

Domestic – Knight St. Named male grabbed a hammer and made threats to harm his son and his mother. The hammer was lying on the couch when LEO arrived. He stated he was going to assault the victim until law enforcement officer arrived. He also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest through Walton County. The warrant was confirmed, and he was also arrested and charged with simple assault family violence.

Suspicious Persons – Bridgeport Ln – Caller stated subjects were at a vacant residence with flashlights, negative contact with anyone on location, and doors and windows were locked.

Suspicious person – E Spring St- In reference to a female being loud at the location, she was sent on her way to her residence off Bryant Rd.

Firearms -Complainant called, stating they heard four shots in the area and requested for patrol of the area. The area was checked with no contact being made.

Welfare Check – S. Madison Ave subject’s manager called and requested a welfare check on the employee due to her calling and stating to her that if she does not show up for work, it would be her boyfriend’s fault. Spoke with the subject and she was okay.

Firearms – Store House Ct. – Caller stated that there were teenagers inside her residence with guns. The subjects took off on foot through the woods before officers arrived. The complainant provided video footage of the subjects holding guns.

Other Law – Piedmont Walton – ER staff advised of a female with a circular cut on top of her head that required staples to close it. Contact was made with the female and her boyfriend. They both separately advised that the male threw his phone at the wall, and the phone then bounced off the wall, causing a metal pop-it stand to open on the phone case and hit her on top of the head. Both advised it was not intentional. Report taken.

Warrant Attempt – Custom Way – Attempt to locate a named male subject. House cleared, negative contact.

Warrant Attempt – Spruce Ln.- Female subject arrested for outstanding financial card transaction warrants and transported to Walton County jail.

Shoplifting – E Spring St Dollar General- In reference to a female subject stealing goods from the Dollar General. Report taken.

Warrant Attempt – Pine Park St- In reference to location of a female subject who had an outstanding warrant out of WCSO. She was located at the residence and taken into custody.

Shoplifting – W. Spring St; Walmart. Report of male attempting to steal $268.00 worth of merchandise. Male identified and later arrested at Wheelhouse Lane.

Follow Up – Wheelhouse Lane.- Male subject from above call on location, placed under arrest for shoplifting and details added to report.

Civil issue – N Broad St – In reference to a civil issue between a female subject and the owner. Remedies advised.

Dispute – S Broad @ 5th St- In reference to two individuals in a dispute on the side of the road. Female party was gone when officers arrive. Female was located at her residence on S Madison Ave. Both parties had conflicting stories about what happened. Remedies were advised.

Juvenile Problem – N. Broad St; Roots. Report of a male riding a bicycle in the area and asking for work. Area checked with no contact.

Juvenile Complaint – Pine Park and Lacy St – In reference to juveniles shooting BB guns at cars. Negative contact.

Alarm – Wheelhouse Ln – Real estate agent on location showing property. All ok

Civil Issue – Bold Springs Ave Civil issue about making subjects leave the residence and taking the key from them. The parties agreed to get a hotel for the night.