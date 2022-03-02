MPD Reports: Man tinkering with traffic light claims to just be making TikTok video, juvenile issues and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 17 – 24, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Juvenile Issue – Maple Lane, Complainant called in reference to her unruly juvenile. Upon arrival Mitchell stated she told her 15-year-old son to leave the house, in which he did. Did not list child as runaway due to Uncle going to pick the juvenile up. She was advised to contact juvenile court.

Dispute – W Highland Ave, Comp called 911 because her roommate had guest over that were not on the lease and made a complaint about marijuana odor. No odor of marijuana was detected while on location. The other party stated the comp called due to her getting home and seeing another female on location. Comp was informed officers could not kick the other party out of the residence or her guest. Comp was advised to file for an eviction.

Unknown Law – Ridge View. Subject called 911, screaming was heard in the background. Made contact with the nursing staff who was hesitant to let officers in the building. She was advised Officers were going to make contact with the subject regardless of their policy. Contact was made with a juvenile; all was ok on location.

Suspicious Person – North Broad St & Mayfield Dr, subject was observed tinkering with the traffic light. Contact was made due to the suspicious activity. Male started crying and stated he was tired of being harassed by the Police. Subject stated he was making a TikTok video. Subject was advised not to mess with GOV property and was released.

Agency Assist -LongHorns, Walton County Sheriff’s Office assisted on a traffic stop in reference to requesting a K9, K9 Demon indicated on the vehicle and both subjects were arrested For Possession of Meth

Traffic Stop/Foot Pursuit – Felker St @ Mobley Cir. Offender ran stop sign on Glen Iris and Edwards. Driver did not stop initially, male subject exited the vehicle and ran behind a residence on Felker and Mobley. Lost contact behind the residence. Checked the address on the tag with negative contact.

Suspicious Vehicle – Vehicle parked in the roadway occupied one time. Due to entering autos in the city, contact made. All ok, male was picking someone up for work.

EMS Assist/DOA – Alcovy St. Male subject cold to the touch, no pulse, not breathing. Male was dead upon PD arrival. Corner and CID notified.

Follow Up – West 5th Street – In reference to airpods that were lost at a movie theater in Gainsville. Airpods were pinging at this address. Airpods were located and returned to owner.

Other Law – Walmart; 2050 W Spring St; Walmart. In reference to assisting an elderly female locate her vehicle. All ok.

Damage To Property – Felker Park: Lamar Martin discovered damage to the concession stand bathroom after inspection. Report taken.

Sexual Assault – West Spring St: Victim reported being molested as a child 6 years ago in Hinesville Georgia. Documentation report completed.

Agency Assist – Tanglewood Ln: In reference to assisting DFCS in removing a child.

Fraud – W. Spring St: In reference to the complainant having her credit card information stolen from a fake Ebay employee that gained the information from Venmo. Ebay customer service was able to get the complainant’s money back.

Lost Item – Johns Supermarket: Complainant reported that his mothers’ Iphone went missing this morning after she left Johns Supermarket. Cell phone was pinging to Tall Oaks West. Contact was made with resident at but they denied having the phone. Report taken.

Damage to Property – Blaine St. – The complainant advised her vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle on a previous date in Tanglewood. Report Taken.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 E/ N. Broad St- Subject was stopped for a taillight violation. His license was suspended for Child Support and driving under the influence. He was taken into custody for DWLS and transported to WCSO after being fingerprinted.