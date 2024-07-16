MPD Reports: Man tracked by girlfriend to a location was found unresponsive, revived and then arrested for multiple drug offenses

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 4 – 11, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Tanglewood Dr; In reference to a physical dispute between two parties. A female subject was placed under arrest and charged with Simple Assault FV. She was transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Trespassing – Cook Street- In reference to the complainant seeing a named subject at her front porch. She currently has an active arrest warrant and was barred from the premises on a previous date. She was gone when officers arrived. Area searched, negative contact. Warrant to be taken for Criminal transport.

Narcotics – E Spring St; Autozone. In reference to a third-party caller reporting her boyfriend was tracked on location for over an hour and asked employees to check on him. A male on location was found unconscious but breathing. He was made alert and was cleared by EMS. A Probable Cause search was conducted and he was arrested for possession of meth., possession of THC wax, possession of Cocaine, trafficking of Heroin, Possession of misdemeanor Marijuana and drug related objects. His was impounded by Taylor’s and held for a seizure order. Warrants taken, report completed, and he was transported to WCSO jail without incident.

Other law – E Marable St: In reference to the complainant advising his stepdaughter stole his truck to go to a party on Lacy St. The vehicle was located and the complainant was given a courtesy ride to retrieve his vehicle. Remedies advised.

Intoxicated Person – Atha Street – In reference to a verbal dispute between a grandmother and granddaughter. All okay, parties separated for the night.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – S. Madison Ave. @ E. Washington St. The vehicle was stopped for brake light violation and suspended registration. The driver was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked. He was transported to the Monroe Police Department fingerprinted and released on citation.

Fight – N Midland; Will Henry’s – In reference to the complainant advising of a fight. The owner of the establishment wanted a subject removed and a fight ensued shortly after. A bystander recorded the incident and video footage showed the subject as the aggressor during the dispute. He was charged with Disorderly conduct and released on citation.

Fight – N Midland; Will Henry’s – In reference to a call about everyone fighting. Upon arrival parties were separated. A video was presented by a witness that showed another named subject by an uninvolved party running towards the fight and punching a subject. He was arrested for disorderly conduct and Criminally Trespassed for a period of 3 years.

Loud Music – Tanglewood – In reference to the complainant advising of loud music. A block party was observed on location.

