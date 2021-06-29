MPD Reports: Man wanted wife removed from property as she wasn’t grocery shopping or cleaning; Suicide thoughts and other mental health issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 17 – 24, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Domestic – Harris St. – In reference to loud argument at the location. Upon arrival a subject attempted to leave before officers were able to investigate. When told she could not leave, she began to yell and use profane language in the middle of the street. While attempting to detain her she refused to place her hands behind her back and had to be forcibly subdued. She was eventually charged with Disorderly conduct – Use of Force completed. The original complainant then advised she wasn’t initially involved and advised he no longer needed police.

Fight – Maple St. Reports of 60+ juveniles on location fighting and possible gunshots heard in the area. Three spent .45 cal shell casings were discovered on scene. Female subject resisted arrest and assaulted an officer on scene. Female was arrested but released due to juvenile intake refusing to take her into custody. Report taken.

Threats – N Broad St; Waffle House. In reference to a party of 12 being belligerent, using profanity towards employees, and threating employees. Subjects were gone upon officer arrival. Report made.

Vehicle Lockout – Oak St: Complainant referred to locksmith due to extremely tinted windows.

Welfare Check -Woodline behind old Walmart. In reference to a named subject having alcohol withdrawal and suicidal thoughts. The subject was transported to Piedmont Walton for mental evaluation.

Ems Assist – W Spring St – Walmart. In reference to a subject being on location wanting to go to the hospital. EMS has transported the female numerous times and she will not stay at the hospital. She was warned on the misuse of 911. Prior history of loitering at Piedmont Walton.

Dispute – E. Washington St. – complainant stating another female was trying to fight her. Parties separated and remedies advised.

Mental Patient – Heritage Trce. Reference a male subject having a mental episode. Transported to Piedmont by MPD. Ongoing issue with personal care home on location. Working on it.

Suspicious Person – Great Oaks Dr; Cocina Fuentes – In reference to an intoxicated male on the patio area. Contact made with the subject and his wife came to give him a ride home.

Dispute – W. Washington St. – Complainant advised she heard her sister arguing with her boyfriend. No involved party had any physical injuries, nor did they allege any assault happened.

Damage To Property – Parkway Pl. In reference to a tree falling onto the residence. Report taken.

Domestic – Amber Trail – Between husband and wife. The husband wanted the wife to be escorted off the property due to her not cooking or grocery shopping. The male party was advised that we could not do that. No physical altercation took place.