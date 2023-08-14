MPD Reports: Man who reports his vehicle stolen was just too drunk to find it

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 26 – Aug. 3, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Other Law – W. Spring Street – Reference female calling to report photos of her being shared on facebook without her permission. No nudity was involved. Complainant advised the Temporary Protection Order process and a report was made in case of future incidents.

Damage to Property – S Broad St; – Damage to red in color Nissan Rogue occurred last date at Burger King. Complainant wanting to know next steps in process. Report taken.

Damage to property – Reference to damage to complainants car at the Mister car wash. Report taken.

Theft Report – W Spring St; McDonald’s- In reference to a purse that went missing on 04/18/2023 around 0800-1330 hours. Passport inside purse missing. Report taken.

Civil Issue – Springer Lane- Complainant called due to her son having his truck taken back by the seller after he failed to pay off the vehicle. Report taken.

Dispute – W 5th St- Complainant advised there was male on his property that he did not want around him. Male was gone prior to our arrival.

Suspicious Person – E Spring St- Reference to an irate customer. Male left scene prior to our arrival.

Dispute – W 5th Street- Verbal dispute between the complainant’s girlfriend and her sister. Sister was gone when police arrived. No signs of a physical altercation. Civil remedies advised.

Missing Person – Wall St -Female subject called in reference to a missing person’s possible kidnapping. CID notified, contact made with the possible victim who stated he was home safe, officers verified his safety and the incident took place outside of MPD jurisdiction. Walton County Sheriff’s Office notified and responded.

Welfare check – Pavilion Pkwy; Publix:In reference to an anonymous complainant advising of a 10 year-old child left unattended outside. Upon further investigation, the child was identified as a 15-year-old refusing to abide by his parents. Both parties were advised of remedies.

Shots fired call – Hill St. In reference to a named subject discharging his firearm in the backyard at a “critter”. He was issued a citation for discharging a firearm in the city limits, report taken.

Welfare check – Nowell St: In reference to an anonymous complainant advising a female subject took her daughter’s phone and beat her. Both parties were located at Piedmont Walton and all appeared ok.

Domestic – Towler Street – In reference to a male subject attempting to kick in the door. No probable cause for arrest, Civil Remedies advised, subject was gone when officer arrived.

EMS Assist – Towler Street – In reference to a 77-year-old male having an unknown medical issue and fell down. Subject was found at Park place Nursing Home under care. No action taken.

Domestic Call – Baron Dr at E Church St. In reference to a third party caller stating a couple got out of their white passenger car and were arguing. Vehicle was gone when officers arrived.

Med Assist – E Church St. – report of a combative patient. Arrived on location and all was ok.

Dispute – GW Carver Dr – Verbal dispute between a male subject and his girlfriend, situation mediated.

Suspicious person – E Spring St. – In reference to a named subject sleeping outside of the Walton County Development Authority. He advised he had received some money and would be staying at the Monroe Motor Inn going forward.

Area Check -6th St in reference to a white bike at the end of the street possibly stolen from DQ. The bike was left at the location and there was no history of a stolen white bike.

Suspicious vehicle – Bridgeport Place in reference to a Van / SUV driving around honking the horn. It was gone when officers arrived.

Intoxicated Person – N Wayne St – In reference to a named subject wanting to report his vehicle stolen. After investigation it was discovered that he forgot where he parked due to being intoxicated and vehicle was located.

Traffic stop – Wayne Street in reference to call. Subject got into his vehicle and attempted to drive home intoxicated. He was placed under arrest for DUI.

Mental Patient – Breedlove Drive – In reference to a report of a patient attacking a transport officer. After investigation it was determined there was not probable cause for a charge. Report completed.

Traffic Stop/ Arrest – Mcdaniel S Jackson St – Subject arrested for a warrant out of Walton County. Transported to Walton County Jail without incident.

Narcotics – Franks Valero: Complainant stated she observed what she believed to be a narcotics transaction at this location earlier this date. Complainant wanted to remain anonymous. Call cancelled.

Suspicious Person – West Spring St. – In reference to a named subject looking into unoccupied vehicles. He denied doing so, he was given a warning then sent on his way.

Damage to Property – Bath & Body Works – In reference to the complainant reporting damage to her vehicle. Report taken.

EMS Assist – W Spring St; Los 3 Amigos: Female unconscious in the bathroom. Female regained consciousness prior to officer arrival. Turned Over To EMS

Harassment – MPD: In reference to complainant being followed to the PD. The complainant did not want a report now that she is no longer being followed.

Suspicious Vehicle – Monroe Pavilion – In reference to a subject sleeping on location in his vehicle. All ok.

Suspicious Person – Church St Chevron: Person on location charging his phone. All okay.

Loud Music – Thompson Ridge Dr. – In reference to the complainant at Wellington Dr. call about loud music. Area check conducted, negative contact.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 E and E Spring St – Vehicle stopped due to registered owner having an active parole violation warrant. Contact made with the driver who was arrested and transported to Walton County Jail without incident.