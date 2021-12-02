MPD Reports: Man with axe in cart asked to leave Home Depot after he reportedly told an employee he wanted to harm someone

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 18 – 25, 2021. Due to the length, this post has been split into three parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Child Custody – N Broad St; Golden Pantry. In reference to father not wanting to return child on time. The child was turned over to the mother and remedies were advised.

Shoplifting -Walmart – In reference to a female attempting to leave the store with unpaid merchandise. The subject was released on a citation.

Shoplifting – Walmart- Tow subjects were caught shoplifting approximately $150.00 in merchandise. Both were charged with shoplifting and trespassed from the location.

Suspicious Person – Waffle House – In reference to a named person harassing patrons at Waffle house. He was issued a criminal trespass from the business and sent on his way

Traffic Stop -N. broad St. @ Tanglewood Dr. – Vehicle stopped for an expired tag and no tag light. The driver was found to have an active probation warrant. He was subsequently arrested.

Entering Auto – Fawnfield Dr. – Complainant advised the theft occurred in the city of Atlanta. He was advised to call APD to report the stolen firearm.

Traffic Stop -E Marable at N Midland. Passenger car stopped for an equipment violation. Passenger was arrested for possession of SCH II and possession of a drug-related object.

Property Damage – E Fambrough St Apt 129 in reference to a man wanting to tell the police that a woman ripped up his debit card and wanted an Officer to tell her to stay away from him.

Suspicious Person – W. Spring St. Home Depot – In reference to a w/m walking around the store with an axe in his shopping cart for two hours and made a indirect threat to an employee that he wanted to harm someone. The subject was asked to leave.

Dispute – S Broad St; Walgreens. In reference to multiple employee’s verbally disputing over a homeless subject. Situation was mediated.

Dispute – W. Spring St. & GWA – In reference to a female subject in a vehicle holding up traffic yelling from their vehicle at a male subject walking down the road. Vehicle was stopped and issue was resolved.

Suspicious Person – Hardees – Officer observed subject walking from business to business. Contact was made and he was advised of panhandling laws.

Suspicious Vehicle – W Spring St at Piedmont Walton- In reference to a suspicious vehicle parked near the wood line. Contact was made with the vehicle owner that advised he had permission to walk the property.

Theft – East Spring Street – In reference to a church members wallet being taken by an unknown female prior to the 0900 service. At the time of the call video footage was not available but will be next date. Report taken.

Dispute – Lawrence St – In reference to complainant wanting to file a restraining order against his stepfather. Advised of the civil process.

Mental Subject – Plaza Trce – Subject on location, having a mental health crisis. Provided a false name and dob and was mentally evaluated in lieu of charges. Subjects’ children were turned over to their grandmother. Georgia Crisis Team and DFCs contacted.

Dispute – Baron Dr. – In reference to a verbal dispute between a male and a female. The male was found to have a felony warrant out of Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office for Acquiring Proceeds from Narcotic Transactions and was subsequently arrested.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 E @ Aycock Ave – Man wanted out of Barrow County for failure to appear. He was taken into custody and transported to Windstream on Hwy 11 to exchange custody.

Dispute – 4th Street. In reference to complainant having a verbal dispute with her cousin about him having a warrant, and she wanting him out of the house. He was gone prior to officer arrival. He does have a parole violation, and failure to appear on an Armed Robbery warrant out of Barrow County. The complainant stated he should be at Walker Drive hanging out in the backyard of his ex-girlfriend’s house.