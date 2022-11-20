MPD Reports: Many mental health issues requiring attention, several ongoing with the same individual

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 10 – 17, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Welfare report – Blaine St. In reference to a resident of Tanglewood that was concerned for a named female subject’s safety.

Suspicious Vehicle – W. Spring St & Walmart. Report of possible drunk driver unable to maintain lane. Vehicle found and followed, no violations observed, and all appeared ok.

Follow up – Blaine St. In reference to a male subject’s wife contacting him against her bond conditions. Report taken and remedies advised.

Suspicious Person – N. Broad & Pavilion Prkwy. Named female subject from call above in turn lane waving at vehicles. She was given a ride home by a friend upon officer’s arrival.

Warrant Service – Sorrells St; Male subject was arrested for an outstanding parole violation. Subject was transported to the jail without incident.

Warrant Service – Carwood Dr. Male subject arrested for probation violation. Subject was transported to the jail without incident.

Other Law – Hwy 78 in reference to someone drop off named female subject from calls above at the store and left her. She was taken to Advantage Behavior Health in Athens to get checked out.

Theft report – Blaine St. In reference to an employee taking a jacket without paying for it and then later returning it for store credit at the Marshall’s in Monroe. Report taken Turned over to CID.

Wanted Person – Alcovy St in reference to a named male subject who has a probation violation warrant for his arrest. He was placed under arrest and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispute – Wellington Ln- In reference to tow truck on scene trying to repossess a vehicle. Driver of tow truck was informed that the owner has the right to refuse repossession if on private property.

Dispute – Huddle House- In reference to the complainant stating the staff was rude to her teenage son. The complainant was advised it was not against the law to be rude.

Dispute – Bridgeport Lane – In reference to a male subject’s girlfriend not letting him in the house. She was advised that he lived there so she could not lock him out.

Traffic Stop – HWY 138 & Monroe Pavilion – Subject was stopped for no tag displayed. Subject was placed under arrest for Driving on a Suspended license, No tag displayed, Violation of a limited permit, and Loitering. Subjectwas transported to WCSO jail without incident, and the vehicle was towed by Taylors.

Entering Auto – Harris St – In reference to a subject’s vehicle being entered and cash app money being sent to another person from his tablet in his vehicle. Report taken.

Area check – Monroe Airport – FAA contractor called 911 requesting an area check in reference to an emergency beacon activation. An area check was conducted, and all appeared ok.

EMS Assist – Carwood Dr- Walton EMS request assistance in reference to a patient’s call history. Advised all okay upon arrival.

Citizen Assist – Blaine St; MPD. Homeless woman requested assistance. F.I.S.H. was able to provide a room for three nights.

Shoplifting – W Spring St; Quality Foods- In reference to a named subject shoplifting cough medicine. He was arrested for Criminal Trespass and Shoplifting and taken to WCSO Jail without incident.

Dispute – South Broad St. (Asia Parks) called in reference to her 19-year-old daughter with mental issues acting out. Temporary Protection Order and eviction process explained.

Dispute/Foot Chase – GW Carver Dr; In reference to a named male subject causing a disturbance on location. He had multiple warrants out of WCSO. He was located on Booth Dr where he fled on foot from officers and was not apprehended. Warrants to be taken.

Mental Patient – Sorrells Street. In reference to a named male subject having a mental episode. Turned over to EMS.

Suspicious vehicle -Felker Park- Subject was taking a nap in his car during daylight hours. All ok.