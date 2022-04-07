MPD Reports: Maybe don’t tint your windows if your license is suspended or commit traffic violations if you have active warrants

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 24 – 31, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.
- Other Law – N. Broad Street. Complainant reported a green bag possibly containing narcotics located outside the business door. Narcotics turned into evidence to be destroyed.
- Dispute – Towler Street. Subject and another named subject involved in a verbal dispute. Named subject was arrested and charged with violation of bond conditions.
- Dispute – N. Broad Street; Deer Acres. Management wanted patron trespassed. Female patron was criminally trespassed for 2 years.
- Traffic Stop – Wheel House Lane – Traffic stop due to illegal tint. The driver was was arrested for driving while license suspended. He was fingerprinted and released on copy of citation.
- Warrant Service – Tanglewood Drive: Named subject was arrested for an outstanding PV warrant and obstruction following a brief foot chase into another residence. The subject was apprehended without incident and transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.
- Dispute – Complainant requested help in reference to ongoing domestic issues at Birch St. Complainant was advised of eviction and Temporary Protection Order process.
- Damage to Property – Atha St. In reference to a female writing profanity on another female’s car. Report taken.
- Theft – Forest Ln- In reference to two bicycles being stolen. Caller wishes extra patrol of neighborhood.
- Suspicious Vehicle – N. Midland Ave – All OK on location. vehicle owner just advised he was parking the vehicle there for the night due to no parking in the U on Midland.
- Domestic – Birch St. – In reference to the complainant advising her boyfriend wouldn’t leave the residence. Upon officer arrival no party was on scene. When called, the complainant refused to return to the scene.
- Traffic Stop – Sorrells St. @ Booth Dr.- A named subject was stopped for a moving violation. It was discovered that he had an active warrant out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken into custody and transported to WCSO without incident.
- Suspicious Person – N. Broad St. – Officers were advised that a wanted female subject was at this location. Upon officers’ arrival, she was located and taken into custody. While searching, Heroin, Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills and drug-related objects were located on her person. She was subsequently charged with Possession of a Schedule I & 2 controlled substance and drug-related objects. Her warrants were also confirmed and holds placed.
