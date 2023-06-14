MPD Reports: Medical issues; traffic stops and complaints net warrant arrests and slew of mental health issues and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 1 – 8, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Welfare/Suicide Attempt – Fambrough St. Officers responded to the address to make contact with a named subject who was assaulted on a previous date. Complainant stated they had not heard from her and that there was blood at the back of the residence. Officers observed her laying in a chair unclothed and appearing unresponsive. Officers forced entry into the residence. She was transported to Piedmont Walton due to a possible overdose.

Traffic Stop – N Madison Ave at E Highland Ave, a named subject was arrested for DUI and reckless driving. He was transported to the Walton County jail without incident.

Dispute – Sycamore Ct, verbal dispute between a male and female. No signs of a physical altercation. All subjects and juveniles appeared ok on location.

Damage to Property – Booth Drive, Window shattered by two females, who were gone when officers arrived. Report taken. Not entering auto related.

Dispute/Warrant – N Broad St, two female subjects involved in an argument at Deer Acres hotel. One subject left the location in a white pickup truck, subject was identified as a named subject who had an active warrant for her arrest through the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Warrant was confirmed. she was transported to the WCSO without incident.

Wanted Person – Pine Park, Female subject called 911 about subjects fighting in the parking lot. It was discovered she had a warrant for her arrest for a probation violation through WCSO. Warrant was confirmed, she was transported to the WC jail without incident.

Threats – Plaza Drive in reference to the complainant stating a male was threatening to break into her apartment and to damage her vehicle. The complainant wanted extra patrol.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 and N Broad- Vehicle stopped for window tint. Driver was arrested for outstanding warrants. Transported to WC Jail without incident.

Child Custody – Edwards St – In reference to a subject’s wife leaving the house with the kids after an altercation and not responding to his text messages.

Other Law – Crestview Drive – In reference to a civil dispute involving a vehicle. Situation was mediated. All ok.

Dispute – in reference to two males who were arguing. One was placed under arrest for his Failure To Appear warrant out of the City of Monroe.

Welfare Check – S Broad St – Complainant advised a woman fell and seemed “out of it”. Contact was made with the resident in room who was intoxicated. All ok.

Warrant Attempt – Tanglewood Dr- In reference to locating a named subject who has multiple felony warrants. Negative contact was made.

Foot Patrol – Young Pines, New Lacy, Magnolia Ter, Davis, 501 Pine Park. Contact made with a group of subjects on New Lacy, one traffic stop conducted due a moving violation.

Dispute – Green Street, verbal dispute between a mother and daughter over disrespect.

Dispute – Piedmont Walton, Patient refused to leave the ER after being discharged. Male left the location with Transcare EMS transport service after speaking with Officers.

Dispute – W.Marable Street – Reference 10-96 male on the property of the complainant with a hammer in hand. Prosecution was declined and he refused voluntary evaluation. Both parties separated and the complainant was explained the Temporary Protection Order process.

Suicide Threat – Report a male subject was acting aggressively towards his father. He has an active 10-29 and was gone when officers called back. Compliant called back when the subject returned to residence. He was placed under arrest for a warrant and transported to Walton County Jail without incident.

Theft Report – M.L.K. Jr. Blvd- Wooden pallets stolen from Tractor Supply. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – East Spring/North Hammond -Anonymous complainant called in reference to a white female walking in the roadway waving her arms and screaming. Area checked, negative contact.

Damage to property Hwy 78, Hwy 11 exit- Complainant was driving behind a dump truck when rocks spilled off the back and damaged his vehicle. Report taken.

Harassment Report – Blaine St; MPD Lobby- Male subject reporting harassing text messages from a another named subject accusing him of having an affair. He was referred to civil remedies. Report taken.