MPD Reports: Men want refund or upgrade at motel due to room not measuring up; suicide threat; scams; fraud and medical assists

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 22 – 29, 2022. Due to the length, this report was split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Haven Inn. In reference to a civil issue between staff and customer. Remedies advised.

Animal complaint – Towler Street – Turned over to Animal Control

EMS Assist – Lacy St. Female having pregnancy related issues. Turned over to EMS

Emergency message – E Church St; Marable Manor II: In reference to Piedmont Walton asking if personnel was going to be on standby to receive a patient.

Alarm – Trading Place. In reference to an audible alarm heard while on patrol. Business checked. All OK.

Dispute – 303 Bryant Rd. Verbal dispute between a female and male subject. Subject was sent on his way.

Damage to Property – Michael Cir. – In reference to an unknown subject damaging a vacant house. Unknown owner of the property.

Child Custody – Gatewood Dr. – Complainant advised he had regained custody of his children, but his grandmother had not returned the kids to him. His grandmother resides in Greensboro NC, he was advised to contact Greensboro PD.

EMS Assist – 315 Knight St – In reference to a drunk male who was having pain on his right side. Turned over to EMS.

Narcotics Complaint – Green St. – In reference to males on location possibly using illegal narcotics. No narcotics were located, however, one male was arrested for an outstanding Felony Probation Violation warrant for Narcotics possession. This residence is vacant with no power or water. Squatters are staying in the residence.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 11 N and Saratoga Ct – Male subject was stopped for an equipment violation, he was arrested for driving under the influence and transported to the jail without incident.

Domestic – Bryant Rd. – Verbal dispute over a cell phone. One party was not on the scene. Remedies advised and report taken.

EMS Assist – Pine Park Apt. I – Woman’s son on location had a nosebleed and was in and out of consciousness. Turned over to EMS.

Dispute – Lacy Street – Third party caller advised a dispute at this location. No response to the door and no dispute heard on scene.

Unknown Law – East Spring Street- Named subject on location passed out in bathroom having medical issue. He was issued criminal trespass ticket at hospital due to being trespassed on 9/26

Juvenile problem – Double Springs Church Road, juvenile walked off campus and had a verbal exchange with asst. principal. Turned over to mother.

Dispute – Quality Foods: Complainant reported that a black female entered the store and began to argue with her daughter over WIC payment. The female then grabbed her daughter by her neck and broke her necklace. All was recorded on video. When the female returns, they would like the female trespassed from the store.

Harassment – Blaine St. Complainant reported an unknown female telling people around town he was following her. Advised of remedies.

Scam Report – MPD. Complainant reported sending an iPhone 14 to a person in NY and never receiving payment.

Suspicious Person – Vine St in reference to a black Dodge Ram and an open door at the location. All okay, employee was on location.

Runaway Juvenile – Towler Street – In reference to the complainant’s 16-year-old daughter running away during the night. She is unsure of where she may be located. Report taken.

Fight – Three male students fighting last week in stairwell reported today.

Suicide Threat Report – Male student made statement in Chrome Book three weeks ago that he wanted to kill himself, DFAC notified and parents.

Follow Up – Blaine St – In reference to needing advice in regards to a TPO. Remedies advised.

Lost Item – MPD. Female subject reported losing her firearm about 3 weeks ago, report taken.

Lost Item – MPD. Female reported her WIC paperwork and vouchers being lost during a kitchen remodel and report needed for new vouchers.

Other Law – MPD in reference to a named subject wanted to discuss his case when he was placed under arrest.

Fraud – Plaza Dr: Complainant reported his auction accounts and amazon accounts possibly being scammed. He needed an incident report so the companies could begin their investigation. Report taken.

Suspicious person – Pavilion Park way Publix – In reference to a man playing music over a loudspeaker. Negative contact.

Other Law – Haven Inn- In reference to the caller wanting to talk about crimes in the area of Plaza Dr. Caller was not on scene upon Officer’s arrival.

Suspicious person – In reference to a named subject seeking medical attention at the fire department. Transported to Piedmont Walton by EMS.

Dispute – HAVEN INN – In reference to two patrons wanting either a refund or a room upgrade from the hotel due to the room standards not being up to par with what they thought it should be. Civil remedies advised due to it being a civil issue.

Dispute – Nowell St.- In reference to a verbal dispute between family members. No crime occurred and parties were advised of the eviction process.

Traffic Stop – E Highland and N Midland – Vehicle stopped for an equipment violation, driver arrested for driving without a license.

Demented Person – Piedmont Walton Hospital- In reference to a 10-13 patient that fled from the hospital. Patient was located inside of Wal Mart and was transported back to the hospital without incident.

Theft Report – Walton Athletic 24 – Complainat called in reference to his I Phone 11, Wallet, and Car keys being stolen out of his gym bag while he was in the shower, possibly taken by a heavier set black male. Items could not be listed as missing on GCIC due to not having the required information for them. He was given a case number and advised on what do to do once he can obtain proper information needed.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 11 N and Louise Dr – Named subject was stopped on his motorcycle for multiple equipment violations. He was subsequently arrested for giving a false name and date of birth, possession of Schedule II drugs, and an active warrant out of Jackson County.