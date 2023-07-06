MPD Reports: Mental health issues; domestic disputes and EMS and hospital assists

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incident for the period June 22 – 29, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Other Law – Deer Acres- In reference to the complainant stating a male and female were on location and they were concerned for the female’s safety. She was contacted via phone and all was ok.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 @ Unisia Dr- In reference to a white Kia SUV failing to maintain lane. Contact was made with the vehicle. All ok.

Suspicious Person – W. Spring St & Walmart. Male subject walking in the roadway, running in between cars and throwing objects. He was taken to Piedmont Walton for a 10-13 order due to not being able to speak coherently or sensibly.

Suspicious Vehicle – Pavilion Park Way; Publix – In reference to a male subject on location asking females to read a note. Subject was GOA.

Other Law – West Spring Street; Piedmont Walton – In reference to a male subject wanting a report for APS, in reference to abuse. Since he lives in the County, a deputy was dispatch to handle.

EMS Assist – W Creek Cir – Fire and EMS requested MPD en route due to combative patient and a larger crowd. All okay on arrival.

Civil Matter – W Spring St; 76 Gas Station. – Female called in reference to wanting her roommate removed from her residence after he turned on the AC after she told him not too. Civil remedies advised.

Suspicious Vehicle – W. Spring St. – Red Ford Escape was not running in the parking lot with the parking lights on. The vehicle belonged to the building’s owner. Contacted the owner and turned the lights off on the vehicle.

EMS Assist – Bold Springs Ave – In reference to a 9-month-old baby not breathing. Turned over to EMS

Dispute – W Spring St.; Piedmont Walton – Male subject on location refusing to go back inside to be treated. He went inside after being told he could get a Gatorade after having blood drawn.

Hit and Run -Hwy 78 @ Unisia Dr. – Called in by a third party. The victim was not on Unisia Dr after doing an area check. Third party caller did not want to meet. Units went back in service.

Suspicious Vehicle – West Spring St; Benchmark Physical Therapy – In reference to a red passenger car occupied by a male and female. Subject were advised not to hang out in front of closed businesses. All ok.

Damage to Property – Unisia Dr; Hitachi – In reference to an employee’s parked vehicle having been damaged in the parking lot. Report taken.

Dispute – S Madison Ave – Dispute between a male subject and nursing staff about visiting his mother in hospice. Report taken.

Shoplifting – E. Spring St; Mr. Quiks. Male subject arrested for shoplifting and released on a copy of the citation, report completed.

Dispute -Advance Auto. Dispute between customer and the maanger over a battery. Situation mediated and the customer left the store.

Suspicious Vehicle – Highway 78 @ W Spring St- In reference to the Complainant advising a small tan passenger car pulled off the roadway and two (2) individuals were actively fighting in the vehicle. The area was patrolled and negative contact was made.

EMS Assist – E Church St – In reference to a female subject on scene potentially on drugs. Turned over EMS.

Suspicious Person – S. Board Street; Dollar General – In reference to a male subject on location with a small controlled campfire. Fire was extinguished by MFD. All ok.

Dispute – Tanglewood Dr; – In reference to one subject disputing with another over Facebook Live. Remedies advised.

Suspicious Vehicle – Publix – vehicles aggressive driving at Publix. Officers arrived on scene, enforced traffic violations and the teenagers dispersed.

Civil/Child Custody – Walton County Sheriff’s Office – In reference to call. WCSO requested MPD meet with complainant in reference to her children’s father possibly being in a residence inside city limits. A welfare check was conducted at the address given, negative contact.

Suspicious Vehicle – W Spring St (Pizza Hut) Vehicle cutting donuts in parking lot, negative contact with vehicle in the area.

Damage to Property – Oak Street – In reference to a woman reporting her dog having been struck by a FedEx truck and killed. Report taken.

Dispute – S. Madison Ave – In reference to an Uber driver, having a person refusing to exit the vehicle. The patron was taken to the wrong address due to it being the one on his license. Issue was resolved. All ok.

Warrant Service – Turner Street – Attempt to locate a female subject. She was placed under arrest for FTA-Warrant.

Suspicious Person – West Spring Street; Piedmont Walton – In reference to a male patient leaving the hospital while still under treatment. There was no active 1013 signed, he brought himself to the hospital and drove himself home. Officer spoke with him over the phone and he advised he was ok, and that he left due to it taking too long. All ok.

Criminal Trespass – Plaza Dr.- Male subject broke a rear window of the apartment by throwing a bottle through the window. He then left the scene. Report taken. Warrant taken for Criminal Trespass.