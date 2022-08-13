MPD Reports: Mental health issues, family disputes and separate issues with people sleeping in their vehicles after park hours

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 4 – 11, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Mental Person – Thompson Ridge Ct in reference to a male subject walking around the house talking to himself and arguing with his mother. He refused to go to the hospital and the mother was advised to go to the courthouse to get a 10-13.

Dispute – Pierce Street: A male subject was arrested for family violence criminal trespass following a domestic dispute. He was transported to the WC Jail without issue.

Civil Issue – Tall Oaks Ln; In reference to the complainant needing advice of how to allow her daughter come get her stuff from the residence.

Suspicious Vehicle – N. Broad Street. Report of vehicle left on location. Contact made with owner, who was advised of civil remedies.

Hit and Run – S. Broad; CVS. Vehicle struck by white pickup truck that left the scene, GEARS report completed.

Civil Issue – Knight St Lot 16; In reference to the complainant stating his wife took his car and will not give it back. Complainant was advised of civil remedies.

Suicidal Thoughts – High School Avenue. Subject reported feeling suicidal and requested ride to hospital. She was turned over to and transported by EMS.

Suspicious Person – N Broad St. – In reference to possible squatters on location. Contact made with individuals who advised they were cleaning out the residence that belonged to their aunt who recently passed.

Wanted person – Alcovy St; Probation Office: In reference to a named subject having an active want for probation violation. The subject was taken into custody and transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Damage to Property – W Spring St. – In reference to a beige four-door passenger car backing into the complainant’s vehicle. A passenger car fled the scene and officers were unable to locate the vehicle or obtain the tag for the vehicle. Report taken; picture of the vehicle included.

Hit and Run – W Spring St at Breedlove Dr. Two vehicles, no injuries. Driver 1 left the scene and was later identified and returned to meet with officers. Driver 1 was taken into custody and issued (2) citations. A report in GEARS and Spillman.

child custody – S Madison Ave; Felker Park: In reference to a female subject advising it was her night to have her children. She then advised that her children did not want to leave with her and stay with their dad, who has primary custody. Remedies were advised and report was taken.

Dispute non-violent – Morrow St: Verbal dispute between two residents in reference to cameras and sleeping arrangements within the household. Remedies were advised to both parties.

Juvenile complaint – Heritage Ridge Ct: In reference to a female advising juveniles were ringing her doorbell and running away. Area checked with negative contact.

Suspicious vehicle – S Hammond Dr; Hammond Park: In reference to a male subject sleeping in his vehicle after park hours. All appeared ok and he left the scene.

Suspicious Vehicle – Matthews Park – In reference to a passenger car on location. The driver was advised of park hours and places to park while she slept.

EMS Assist – N Broad & Tyler St. – In reference to witnessing a woman falling down numerous times, EMS was called out to check on the female subject She was transported to Piedmont Walton. Dorris has active 29s out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office but a hold was not placed due to her mental and medical status.

Dispute – Mathew’s Park- In reference to a female subject reporting a male subject struck her in the face during a domestic dispute. While Officer’s were investigating, shots were fired in the area of Sweetgum Dr related to the dispute. Search warrant was executed on Brookland Ct searching for evidence and the male subject. He was not located, and warrants were taken against him for Battery-FV, Agg Assault- FV, Agg Assault.