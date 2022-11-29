MPD Reports: Mental health issues; fraudulent bank cases and a slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 17 – 24, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Fraud – Blaine St; MPD. 356 was advised of a female that lied about her identity on a traffic stop and signed a citation under the false name she gave. The traffic stop occurred on 08/31/2022. Warrants were taken on the named female subject for Driving W/ License suspended, Hands free law, and giving false name and DOB to officer. She is said to be staying in motels near the city limits.

Dispute – Carwood Dr. Subject having a mental episode damaging property. Subject was turned over to Piedmont Walton for a 1013 order.

911 Hang Up – Truist Bank: The Branch Leader reported fraudulent activity regarding a named subject’s account. The account has been corrected but the branch leader needed a report for further investigation. Report taken.

Fraud – Pinnacle Bank – In reference to someone attempting to deposit a fraudulent check for $4000 into their account. Report made.

Lost Item – Sky Collision – Incident occurred in another jurisdiction. Remedies were given.

Wanted Person – Alcovy Street in reference to a named female subject who was on location and had a probation violation warrant. She was transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Civil Issue – W. Fambrough St. Female subject reported a male subject threatening to kick her out. Civil remedies advised.

Mental patient) Victory Dr/ S. Broad St. in reference to a subject who left advantage health. Contact was made with the subject who advised he did not wish to go to the hospital, no 10-13 had been signed so he was allowed to leave.

Dispute – Glen Iris Dr. In reference to a female subject yelling at a male subject. remedies advised.

Mental Patient – Sorrels Street – Named subject requested a ride to the hospital. All ok.

Drug complaint – Kendall Ct. An unknown caller, called stating someone was selling drugs to juveniles at the above location. Contact with the complainant was not able to be made. Extra patrols conducted.

Dispute – Called in by a 3rd party caller. All parties were gone upon the officers’ arrival. Negative contact was made.

Traffic Stop – N. Broad @ G.W. Carver Dr.- Female subject was the passenger in a vehicle stopped for an equipment violation. She had an active warrant for her arrest out of WCSO and was taken into custody.

Fight – GW carver – In reference to a large group of males fighting in the street at GW carver. Upon the officer’s arrival, everyone dispersed, and no one wanted to speak to the police.

Dispute – Maple St. – The female complainant stated that a male subject on location causing a disturbance. He lives at the residence and was advised to go inside and the female was advised to go back to her house. All ok.

Missing juvenile – Old Mill Point In reference to a juvenile not returning home on time after going to the Boys and Girls club. The juvenile returned to the residence prior to Officer’s arrival.

Gunshot Wound – Deer Acres/Piedmont Walton- In reference to seeing a Black Dodge Durango running a red light on W. Spring St. Upon making contact with the driver after the vehicle turned into Piedmont Walton it was discovered that the passenger was shot on the right side of his chest. CID notified.

Dispute – E Church St. – In reference to a named subject throwing the complainant’s daughter on the ground. The subject was gone when officers arrived, the pre-trial warrant process was explained to the complainant, report was taken.

Dispute – Springer Lane – In reference to a verbal dispute. Parties denied needing police assistance. All OK.

Dispute – Gliding Lane – Verbal dispute between two female subjects. Parties separated for the night.